Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte June 23-25

CHARLOTTE — From sizzling shows and festivals to cheering on the home teams, here’s what’s happening in Charlotte this weekend.

Kick off your weekend with free live music at Gastonia’s summer concert series at Rotary Centennial Pavilion on Friday.

Have a ball with the Charlotte Knights as they take on Louisville at Truist Field this weekend. There will be fireworks following the games on Friday and Saturday, and on Sunday, kids can run the bases after the game.

Enjoy rides, games and food at the Gaston All-American Fair which is set up outside Eastridge Mall in Gastonia through Sunday.

Get ready to laugh out loud during the Charlotte Squawks comedy show playing at Booth Playhouse through June 30. The show pokes fun at politics, pop culture, sports and all things Charlotte through satire and musical parodies.

Watch a movie under the stars during the Rock’n & Reel’n series at Pineville Lake Park. On Friday, “Back to the Future” will be shown.

See local art and listen to live music at the Art Walk on Union festival on Saturday in downtown Concord.

Enjoy music, fashion, art and food at the 5th annual Durag Fest at Camp North End on Saturday.

Get a head start on your July Fourth festivities when the Charlotte Symphony performs patriotic and popular music at Bailey Road Park in Cornelius on Saturday. Fireworks will follow the show.

See live performances and enjoy authentic Caribbean food at the Puerto Rican Festival of the Carolinas at Route 29 Pavilion near Charlotte Motor Speedway) on Saturday.

Grab a chair or blanket and check out Chairman of the Board at Village Park in Kannapolis on Saturday.

Have a good time for a good cause at the Roosterlympics on Saturday at The Rooster in Gastonia. There will be music, games and vendors, and proceeds will benefit the Webb Street School.

Join the North Carolina Transportation Museum for its hottest event of the year — the annual Fire Truck Festival on Saturday. Visitors can meet firefighters from across the state and get a close-up look at the equipment. There will also be games, activities and a costume contest.

Cheer on the home team when Charlotte FC takes on Montréal at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday.

If your weekday schedule doesn’t allow time for lunch at Brooks Sandwich House, you’re in luck this weekend. The popular burger will be open on Saturday for its 50th anniversary celebration.

Music fans can catch Weezer at PNC Music Pavilion on Saturday, and classic rocker Peter Frampton at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheater on Sunday.

Listen to live music and grab a bite from a food truck at the Mint Museum Randolph’s monthly Party in the Park on Sunday. Admission to the museum is free during the event.

Relive magical musical moments from some of the most popular family films including “Encanto,” “The Wizard of Oz,” and “Frozen,” at the Charlotte Symphony’s Summer Pops concert at Symphony Park on Sunday.

