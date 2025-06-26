Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte June 27-29

CHARLOTTE — The Queen City is packed with fun events and activities for all ages. Here’s what’s going on around Charlotte this weekend.

Experience the energy and atmosphere of 70’s rock with Kansas & 38 Special with The Outlaws. The bands will play rain or shine at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre Friday night.

Grab a blanket, chairs and snacks to enjoy a night full of free family fun at Movies in the Park Uptown. Friday’s showing at Fourth Ward Park is “The Princess Bride.”

Check out AerialCLT’s 2025 Variety Show Friday night, featuring performances of creativity and strength from students and instructors.

Award-winning smooth jazz acoustic guitarist Peter White is set to perform Friday night at Middle C Jazz in Uptown.

Step back in time as Independent Picture House celebrates the 40th anniversary of the films of 1985. The theater will show “Teen Wolf” Friday night.

The FIFA Club World Cup continues in Charlotte as SL Benfica takes on Chelsea FC at 4 p.m. Saturday at Bank of America Stadium.

The legendary Three Dog Night makes a stop in Charlotte. The ‘60s rock band will play Ovens Auditorium Saturday night.

Shop the Yard! at Victoria Yards in Uptown is back for its monthly pop-up market Saturday afternoon. Visitors will embrace creativity and community with local artists and small business vendors.

The Greenway Canteen in Fort Mill presents live music, food and beverages in a laidback outdoor environment Friday and Saturday evenings through November.

Get some laughs in with a comedy show from Charlotte Comedy Theater Saturday night. Improv comedy team “Fake Adults” will perform in Uptown.

If you haven’t already checked out renowned photographer Annie Leibovitz’ retrospective exhibition at the Mint Museum, this weekend could be the perfect time.

Stop by Southern Strain Brewing Company in Concord on Sunday for a relaxing Jazz Brunch.

At the Gantt, explore the history of Black biker culture through Charlotte-based activist and photographer Alvin C. Jacobs’ “Black Behind Bars” exhibition.

Celebrate Independence Day a week early as Charlotte Symphony Orchestra continues its Summer Pops series Sunday at Symphony Park. They’ll perform patriotic favorites and top off the night with a fireworks finale.

