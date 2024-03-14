Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte March 15-17

CHARLOTTE — You won’t need the luck of the Irish to find something fun to do this St. Patrick’s Day weekend. Here’s what’s happening around Charlotte.

Watch aerialists, jugglers, tightwire dancers, clowns and more at the Cirque de Paris show at the Charlotte Premium Outlets. Performances start Thursday and continue through March 25.

Journey down the rabbit hole during the mesmerizing “Momix Alice” performance at Knight Theater on Friday.

The Spectrum Center will be buzzing when the Charlotte Hornets take on the Phoenix Suns at the Spectrum Center on Friday.

Watch “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” on the big screen while the score is played live by the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra. Performances are Friday and Saturday at Belk Theater.

Thousands will line Tryon Street in Uptown for the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday. After the parade, be sure to check out the Charlotte St. Patrick’s Day Festival in Uptown too.

Baxter Village will host its 17th annual Spring Fling Festival and St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday too.

The Whitewater Center will turn its waters green for its annual Green River Revival festival on Saturday. There will also be live music, yoga, and a trail run.

Paint the town green with thousands of partygoers during Rich & Bennett’s 22nd annual St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl in Uptown on Saturday.

There will also be bar crawls in South End, NoDa and Plaza Midwood on Saturday.

Art enthusiasts can see works from local and regional artists at the Free for All Spring event at Hart Witzen Gallery on Saturday.

Cheer on the home team when the Charlotte Independence professional soccer team hosts its home opener at the American Legion Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

Gaston Coffee Week wraps up on Saturday, so check out one of the participating shops for brewing demonstrations and exclusive drink specials.

There will be plenty of famous faces in town this weekend, including comedian David Spade, who is performing at Ovens Auditorium on Saturday. Rock legends the Eagles will be at the Spectrum Center on Saturday and Bob Dylan will perform at Belk Theater on Sunday.

Take your appetite to Olde Mecklenburg Brewery’s 2nd annual Reuben Fest on Saturday and Sunday.

The Charlotte Checkers are home this weekend taking on the Springfield Thunderbirds at Bojangles Coliseum. On Saturday, the team will celebrate Chubby’s birthday, and on Sunday there will be green beer and merchandise for St. Patrick’s Day.

Have a sweet tooth? Check out the St. Paddy’s Cake Dessert Market at Queen Park Social on Sunday.

The two-week culinary celebration Savor Charlotte started this week and continues through March 26. During the promotion, more than 65 restaurants, breweries, and chefs will offer hands-on classes and demonstrations, exclusive menus, and special offers.

