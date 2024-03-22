Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte March 22-24

CHARLOTTE — Fill your weekend with family-friendly festivals and fun at the fair. Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte.

Use the links provided to confirm hours and to check for last-minute weather updates before you go.

Enjoy dozens of thrilling rides, play classic games and indulge in tasty fair food at the Charlotte Fair at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The fair is open daily through April 1.

Broadway fans can see 10-time Tony Award winner “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” at Belk Theater. Performances run through March 31.

Get a free photo with the Easter Bunny, enjoy face painting, crafts and other festivities at the Hop to Midtown event at the Metropolitan on Saturday.

Other Easter events happening on Saturday include Hop Into Spring at Wilhelm Park in Cornelius, Hop To It at Chestnut Parkway in Indian Trail, the Spring Festival and Egg Drop at Harris YMCA, Easter at the Library at Billy Graham Library, and the Easter Bunny Express at the North Carolina Transportation Museum in Spencer (also on Sunday).

The Museum of the Waxhaws will welcome spring with games, crafts, living history demonstrations, and Easter-themed activities on Saturday.

Enjoy live music and meet local artists at the Spring Craft Art Crawl in downtown Statesville on Saturday.

Other festivals happening this weekend include the Holi Celebration at the Elon Recreation Center on Saturday, the No Man’s Land Festival celebration of women at Camp North End on Saturday, Gaston MAX (Multicultural Arts Xperience) at Rotary Centennial Pavilion on Saturday, and the Spring Festival at the Hindu Center of Charlotte on Saturday and Sunday.

Break out your blue and cheer on the home team when Charlotte FC takes on Columbus at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday.

Listen to live music and grab a bite from a food truck at the Mint Museum Randolph’s monthly Party in the Park on Sunday. Admission to the museum is free during the event.

It’s the last weekend to watch aerialists, jugglers, tightwire dancers and clowns at the Cirque de Paris show at the Charlotte Premium Outlets. Performances run through Monday.

VIDEO: Blumenthal announces 2024-2025 Broadway season

Blumenthal announces 2024-2025 Broadway season

Cox Media Group