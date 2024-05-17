Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte May 17-19

CHARLOTTE — From cheering on the home teams to family-friendly festivals and shows, here’s what’s happening around Charlotte this weekend.

Since rain is in the forecast this weekend, please use the links provided to confirm hours and to check for last-minute weather updates before you go.

It’s a big weekend for sports fans! Hundreds of international elite riders will compete in the UCI BMX Racing World Championships at the Rock Hill BMX Supercross Track through Saturday.

The Charlotte Knights will take on the Durham Bulls at Truist Field in Uptown. There will be fireworks after the games on Friday and Saturday, and on Sunday, kids can run the bases following the game.

Race fans can check out NASCAR All-Star Weekend at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Practice and qualifying are on Friday, the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series runs on Saturday, and the NASCAR All-Star Cup Series Race is on Sunday.

Or cheer on the Crown when Charlotte FC takes on LA Galaxy at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday.

Kick off the weekend with a free show at the Friday Night Live concert series in downtown Belmont. The City of Gastonia also kicks off its free summer concert series on Friday at the Rotary Centennial Pavilion.

Enjoy family-friendly entertainment, music, and lots of tasty food at the St. Philip Neri Italian Festival. The event runs through Saturday at St. Philip Neri Church in Fort Mill.

The Spectrum Center will be buzzing with music fans this weekend. Tim McGraw will be there on Friday and NF is there on Saturday.

Mine for gemstones, watch a turtle race and learn about all things scales and tales at Reptile and Amphibian Day at the Schiele Museum of Natural History on Saturday.

Talk shop with other car enthusiasts or show off your ride at Charlotte Motor Speedway’s free Cars and Coffee cruise-in event on Saturday.

Explore private gardens, courtyards, rooftop terraces, and unique outdoor living spaces rarely open to the public during the Secret Gardens of Fourth Ward tour on Saturday and Sunday.

May 20 is Meck Dec Day and you can celebrate Charlotte’s revolutionary past at the Charlotte Museum of History’s Meck Dec Day event on Saturday. The annual Noon Commemoration will be held in Uptown at the intersection of Trade and Tryon Streets on Monday.

Listen to live music and celebrate all things Cheerwine in the popular soft drink’s hometown of Salisbury at the Cheerwine Festival on Saturday.

Other festivals happening this weekend include:

Arts in the Park at Lake Park in Pineville on Saturday.

The Beer, Bourbon, and BBQ Festival takes over Ballantyne’s Backyard on Saturday.

Family Fun Night at Veterans Park in Mint Hill happens on Saturday.

Midwood Mania is at Midwood Park on Saturday.

Cornelius Jazz Festival is at Smithville Park on Saturday.

NatureFest with the Davidson Lands Conservancy will be held at Davidson’s Town Green on Saturday.

Carolina Bark Fest is at Langtree Lake Norman on Saturday.

Tega Cay’s Best Dam Food Festival is at Catawba Park on Saturday.

The 4th annual Roly Poly Fest is at Rob Wallace Park in Midland on Saturday.

The WNC Big Foot Festival is happening in Marion on Saturday.

The Yadkin Valley Wine Festival is at Elkin Municipal Park on Saturday.

The Jay Day Block Party is happening at Lower Tuck (on Jay Street) on Sunday.

The Hindu Center of Charlotte will host an Arts Festival on Sunday.

There will be live music and food trucks at the Mint Museum Randolph’s monthly Party in the Park on Sunday. Admission to the museum is free during the event.

Shop from local artists and vintage vendors at the first-ever LoSo Makers Market and Bar Hop on Sunday.

Play games and listen to live music on South End’s main street, Camden Road, when it’s transformed into an outdoor living room on Sunday during Camden Commons.

