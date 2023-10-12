Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte Oct. 13-15

CHARLOTTE — From fall festivals to sporting events, you don’t have to look far to find something fun to do in Charlotte this weekend.

Kick off the weekend at the 2nd Friday Street Festival at Oak Street Mill in Cornelius where you’ll find live music, food trucks, games, inflatables and other activities.

Grab your cowbell and cheer on the Charlotte Checkers as they open their season on home ice at Bojangles Coliseum. The team takes on Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Friday and Saturday.

Broadway fans can see “Jesus Christ Superstar” at Belk Theater. The show runs through Sunday.

Enjoy a weekend full of live music, food and brews, arts and crafts, and fun activities at the 36th annual Oktoberfest in Hickory, which runs Friday through Sunday.

Join the Town of Harrisburg for its 50th Anniversary Celebration at Harrisburg Park on Saturday. Country music singer Scotty McCreery will headline the show.

Other festivals happening this weekend include:

Optimist Hall’s Fall Festival on Saturday.

Fall for Matthews in downtown Matthews on Saturday.

Hippie Fest at the Rowan County Fairground in Salisbury on Saturday and Sunday.

The 3rd annual Dogtoberfest at the Rescue Ranch in Statesville on Saturday.

Explore the worlds of spine-chilling specimens during the Museum of York County’s Spooky Saturday series. This Saturday there will also be a solar eclipse viewing event if weather permits.

Get a sampling of local and regional artists at the popular Tosco Music Party showcase happening Saturday at Knight Theater.

Foodies can enjoy a culinary adventure at the Taste of Birkdale event on Saturday at Birkdale Village.

Watch hand-crafted vessels tackle the rapids at the Whitewater Center during the Build Your Own Boat Competition on Saturday.

Soccer fans can catch the MexTour match between the Mexican Men’s National Team and African powerhouse Ghana at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday.

If you’re considering adding a furry 4-legged friend to your family, North Mecklenburg Animal Rescue is hosting the Fall for a Shelter Pet event at Birdsong Brewing on Saturday. There will be adoptable dogs, games and a pumpkin patch.

Ready for a road trip? Fly high on a Ferris wheel, cruise on a coaster and grab a funnel cake at the North Carolina State Fair in Raleigh or the South Carolina State Fair in Columbia. Both fairs run through Oct. 22.

