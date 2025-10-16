Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte Oct 17-19

CHARLOTTE — Looking for something to do this weekend? From the Carolina BalloonFest to craft beer and small town festivals, there are almost too many events to choose from. Here’s what’s happening in and around Charlotte.

Please use the links provided to confirm hours and to check for last-minute updates before you go.

The Carolina BalloonFest is celebrating 50 years this weekend in Statesville. Hot air balloons with fill the sky over the course of the three-day festival. Expect live entertainment, activities, food, drinks and more.

Charlotte Craft Beer Week kicks off Friday with the NoDa Neighborhood Bar Crawl. There will be tons of other events organized by participating breweries around town throughout the week.

Colony House will perform at The Underground as part of their “77 Tour” Friday night.

Discovery Place Kids in Huntersville is throwing a Ghouly Gala Science Spooktacular Friday evening. This family-friendly Halloween bash will provide hands-on activities, fun science tricks, and more that’ll be great for the whole family.

Catch a quintessential Halloween performance of “Little Shop of Horrors” at the Little Theater of Gastonia this weekend.

Downtown Cherryville will transform into Scaryville this weekend with a Halloween festival Friday evening. There will be hayrides, games, and photo ops in “Hocus Pocus Alley.”

Rocks bands, Seether and Daughtry, will play Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre Friday evening.

The Pineville Fall Fest starts Thursday. Enjoy live music, a lumberjack show, a chili cook-off, and more through Saturday at Jack D. Hughes Park.

The Cult will perform at Ovens Auditorium Friday night.

The annual Charlotte Chalk Art Festival starts Saturday at NoDa Brewing Company North End. The free two-day event features competitions between local and regional chalk artists in youth and adult categories.

Charlotte FC will face off against Philadelphia Union Saturday evening at Bank of America Stadium.

The Mint Hill Madness Festival will be held this weekend with live performances, activities, and a Children’s Entrepreneur Market.

The Fall South End Wine and Hops Festival will be held Saturday at Lenny Boy Brewery featuring brews from small businesses, wineries, and breweries in the area.

Gigi Perez will perform at The Fillmore Saturday night.

Tedeschi Trucks Band and Little Feat will play the PNC Music Pavilion Saturday night.

Downtown Gastonia will host their Fall Festival Saturday with food trucks, a beer garden, live music, entertainment and more.

The String Queens will perform their mix of genre-bending music at the Sandra Levine Theatre Saturday night.

VTGCLT is popping up in the Ford Building at Camp North End Saturday for a fall vintage and handmade market. General admission is $3.

In Shelby, the 40th Anniversary NC Liver Mush Festival will be held Saturday, celebrating the regional delicacy.

Check out the family-friendly Halloween Train at the North Carolina Transportation Museum this weekend. There will be lots of activities, hayrides and costume contests.

The Fort Mill Fall Festival will be Saturday at the Fort Mill Amphitheater and Walter Elisha Park.

Immerse yourself in all things nocturnal at the McDowell Nature Center’s Nature at Night Festival. The educational event will feature live animals, crafts, night hikes, wagon rides and more.

Explore the haunted history of one of Charlotte’s most popular neighborhoods at the NoDa Ghosts and Legends Walking Tour Saturday night. From 6 to 10 p.m., tours will leave every 20 minutes from Stu’s Barrel House.

The Lincoln County Apple Festival will be held Sunday in downtown Lincolnton.

Billie Eilish is set to perform at the Spectrum Center Sunday night.

There’s still time to see “Wicked” live on stage at the Belk Theater. Grab your tickets before the show wraps on Oct. 26.

VIDEO: Charlotte launches music census to support local art scene

Charlotte's first music census to start

©2024 Cox Media Group