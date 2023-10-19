Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte Oct. 20-22

CHARLOTTE — Fall is the season to get outside and have fun, and you don’t have to look far to find something cool to do in Charlotte this weekend.

Please use the links provided to confirm hours and to check for last-minute weather updates before you go.

The 48th annual Carolina BalloonFest will color the skies above Iredell County this weekend. The 3-day event will have two stages of entertainment, a play zone for kids, an artisan market, food and North Carolina wines and craft beers.

Enjoy carnival rides, live music, food and fireworks at the Mint Hill Madness Festival which is happening at Mint Hill Veterans Park on Friday and Saturday.

Other festivals taking place this weekend include:

The 4th annual Moonlight Carnival at Stowe Park in Belmont on Friday and Saturday.

The South End Wine and Hops Festival at Lenny Boy Brewing on Saturday.

The Das Best Oktoberfest at Ballantyne’s Backyard on Saturday.

The Lincoln County Apple Festival on Main Street in Lincolnton on Saturday.

The Fall Arts Festival in downtown Davidson on Saturday.

The Mush, Music & Mutts Festival in uptown Shelby on Saturday.

The Hispanic Heritage Celebration - Música Matthews at Stumptown Park in Matthews on Saturday.

The 20th annual Dogs’ Day Out Festival at Les Myers Park in Concord on Saturday.

The 6th annual Mount Holly Lantern Parade on Saturday.

Join Discovery Place Science for a screaming good time on Saturday at the Macabre Masquerade — an adults-only Halloween event.

Broadway fans can see the hit-packed classic “Funny Girl” at Belk Theater, which runs through Sunday.

Have a good time for a good cause at the Pop Up Picnic at the Metropolitan along the Little Sugar Creek Greenway on Saturday. Proceeds from the family-friendly event will benefit the Catawba Lands Conservancy and Carolina Thread Trail. Curated picnic meals can be purchased in advance, or you can bring your own picnic.





There are only two weekends left to get lost in fun at the Amazing Maize Maze at Rural Hill.

Break out your black and blue and cheer on the home team when Charlotte FC takes on Miami in their last regular season home match. The team needs a win to help their chances of making it into the playoffs!

Enjoy an evening of glamour and fashion celebrating breast cancer survivors at the Glam The Runway show at Project 658 on Saturday.

Grab your bicycle and get ready for a family-friendly scavenger hunt on Sunday during Sustain Charlotte’s Biketoberfest. Participants are given adventure passports and can bike, walk, or use public transit to navigate the route. The event wraps up with an after-party at Triple C Brewing.

Ready for a road trip? See classic cars and listen to bluegrass music at the inaugural Cars and Jars Car Show at North Wilkesboro Speedway on Saturday. The 46th annual Woolly Worm Festival is happening in Banner Elk on Saturday and Sunday. And it’s the last weekend to cruise on a coaster and grab a funnel cake at the North Carolina State Fair in Raleigh or the South Carolina State Fair in Columbia. Both fairs run through Sunday.

VIDEO: Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Greater Charlotte to host walk this weekend

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Greater Charlotte to host walk





Cox Media Group