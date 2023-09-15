Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte Sept. 15-17

CHARLOTTE — From festivals and fairs to cheering on the home teams, here’s what’s happening in Charlotte this weekend.

Please use the links provided to confirm hours and to check for last-minute weather updates before you go.

Enjoy pumpkin carving, wiener dog races, rides, inflatables and food trucks at the Old Town Fall Festival at Fountain Park in Rock Hill on Friday.

Grab a bite from a food truck, visit artists in their studios, and enjoy live music at the Front Lawn Friday event at the McColl Center.

The Charlotte International Arts Festival starts Friday and runs through Oct. 1, bringing more than 200 events across multiple genres to venues in Uptown and Ballantyne. Events happening this weekend include the Charlotte Brunch Festival, the Gazillion Bubble Show, and a performance by Carlos Henriquez and Latin Algorithm. Click here for more details on the festival.

Put on your lederhosen or dirndl and get your fill of German food and brews at Mecktoberfest at Olde Mecklenburg Brewery. Festivities will take place Friday, Saturday and Sunday, this weekend and next weekend.

It’s the final weekend to fly high on a Ferris wheel and cruise on a coaster at the Cabarrus County Fair. The fair is open through Saturday at the Cabarrus Arena & Events Center.

Catch a game with a view when the Charlotte Knights take on Nashville at Truist Field in the final games of the 2023 season. It’s fan appreciation weekend and there will be fireworks after each game.

Broadway fans can see the musical “Chicago” in Uptown. Performances run through Sunday at Belk Theater.

Have a screaming good time as you navigate through haunted mazes and scare zones when Carowinds transforms into the terrifying SCarowinds, one of the largest Halloween events in the Carolinas. SCarowinds opens Friday and will continue on select nights through Oct. 29.

Get your fill of music, food and craft beer on Saturday at the Bands, Brews & BBQ Festival at Liberty Park in Mooresville.

Grab your jersey and head Uptown to cheer on the home team as Charlotte FC takes on DC United at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday. There will be a Hispanic-themed block party on Mint Street before the game.

Get lost in fun at the Amazing Maize Maze at Rural Hill, which opens Saturday and runs through Oct. 28.

Get pumped up for the Carolina Panthers 2023 season with live music and appearances from former players at the Roaring Riot Kickoff Jam on Saturday at NoDa Brewing North End. Better Than Ezra, Arrested Development and Nappy Roots are performing.

Join Town Brewing for its 5th anniversary celebration on Saturday. There will be bands, five craft beer releases and a funnel cake truck.

Find your inner yogi at the Flow Fest at the Whitewater Center on Saturday. The yoga and wellness festival will feature workshops and live music.

Let the kids leave on their PJs and enjoy arts and crafts at the Pancakes and Pajamas event at Happy Kat Candles and Gifts on Saturday.

Ready for a road trip? Raffaldini Vineyards will host its annual Festa Italiana on Saturday and Sunday. The festival celebrates Italian culture, food and wine. Or have the time of your life on Saturday at the Lake Lure Dance Festival, formerly the Dirty Dancing Festival.

