Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte Sept. 29 – Oct. 1

CHARLOTTE — From fall festivals and fairs to outdoor movies and concerts, here’s what’s happening in Charlotte this weekend.

Please use the links provided to confirm hours and to check for last-minute weather updates before you go.

Fly high on a Ferris wheel and grab a funnel cake at the Cleveland County Fair, which runs through Oct. 8 in Shelby.

See your favorite characters from “Encanto,” “Tangled” and “Frozen” at Disney On Ice Find Your Hero, which is playing at Bojangles Coliseum through Sunday.

Grab a blanket or chair and head to Stumptown Park in Matthews on Friday for the last show of the season in the Beats ‘n Bites concert series. There will be live music and food trucks.

Music fans can check out the Breakaway Music Festival featuring Flume, Porter Robinson, Alison Wonderland, Dom Dolla and others at zMAX Dragway on Friday and Saturday. The Spectrum Center will also be buzzing with music — Old Dominion is performing on Friday and the Jonas Brothers will be there on Saturday. The Carolina Jubilee is also happening this weekend at Vanhoy Farms in Harmony. The event is hosted by the Carolina Farm Trust and supports local farms.

Watch a movie under the stars at Wilmore Centennial Park in South End where “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” will be shown on Friday and “Princess Diaries” will be playing on Saturday.

Shop from small businesses, grab a bite from a food truck and enjoy other festivities during the 4th annual Kantoberfest, happening from Friday through Sunday in the West Avenue District in Kannapolis.

Other fall festivals happening on Saturday include the Autumn Jubilee at the Carl J. McEwen Historic Village in Mint Hill, the Concord International Festival, the ‘Tawba Walk Arts & Music Festival in Cornelis and the Charlotte Fall Beer Festival at The Lot at NoDa Brewing.

Get your fill of garden goodies at the Charlotte Vegfest at Camp North End on Saturday. There will be a variety of vegan food from local restaurants and food trucks, plus vendors, live music, speakers, nutritional experts and vegan cooking demonstrations.

Sip and sample your way through the Charlotte Wine & Food Festival at Symphony Park on Saturday. Taste hundreds of local, national and international wines, along with beers and spirits.

Are you a fan of midcentury and modern architecture and design? Grab a ticket to the 2023 Mad About Modern Home Tour presented by Charlotte Museum of History on Saturday.

Saturday is Family Fun Day at Carolina Waterfowl Rescue in Indian Trail. Visitors can meet adoptable animals and help feed the rescue’s residents. There will also be interactive games and activities, and author Kim Hanzo will sign copies of her children’s book “Feed Me!”

Calling all time travelers: The Carolina Renaissance Festival is back for its 30th season! See outdoor theater, arts and crafts, a jousting tournament and other attractions at the festival, which runs every Saturday and Sunday through Nov. 19 in Huntersville.

It’s the final weekend to check out the Charlotte International Arts Festival. Events happening this weekend include Disney Pixar’s Coco Live-to-Film Concert, the Soundtracks Music Festival and Queen City Tango Milonga. Click here for more details on the festival.

Get ready for spooky season at the Retro Horror Film Series at Ayrsley Grand Cinemas 14 where they’ll be showing scary classics through Nov. 2.

Break out your black and blue and cheer on the home team at Bank of America Stadium where the Carolina Panthers will take on the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Before the game on Sunday, join the tailgate party at Triple C Brewing that’s part of the Charlotte Independent Brewers Alliance Weekend.

Ready for a road trip? Break out the binoculars and head to Chimney Rock State Park for the 15th Annual Flock to the Rock event on Saturday. The family-friendly event will feature live raptor programs, bird and pollinator activities and the annual hawk watch from the Chimney.

