Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte Sept. 8-10

CHARLOTTE — From fairs and festivals to concerts and comedy, here’s what’s happening in Charlotte this weekend.

Please use the links provided to confirm hours and to check for last-minute weather updates before you go.

The 45th annual Yiasou Greek Festival kicks off Friday and runs through Sunday at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral. The festival features three stages of entertainment, authentic Greek cuisine and homemade pastries, rides, live music, wine tastings, arts and crafts vendors, and Hellenic cultural exhibits.

Fly high on a Ferris wheel, cruise on a coaster, grab a funnel cake, and enjoy live performances at the Cabarrus County Fair, which opens Friday and runs through Sept. 16 at the Cabarrus Arena & Events Center.

Catch a game with a view when the Charlotte Knights take on Durham at Truist Field this weekend. There will be fireworks following the games on Friday and Saturday, and kids can run the bases after the game on Sunday.

Get ready to laugh out loud during the Queen City Comedy Experience, which features four days of performances, including headliners Chris Tucker, Shawn Wayans, and Hyprov with Colin Mochrie and Asad Mecci.

See Twiggy the water-skiing squirrel, priceless Corvettes, Hollywood movie cars, and a 9/11 Tribute at the Charlotte Fall AutoFair, which is being held at Charlotte Motor Speedway through Saturday.

Kick off the weekend at the 2nd Friday Street Festival at Oak Street Mill in Cornelius where you’ll find live music, food trucks, games, inflatables and other activities.

Another spot where you can listen to free live music on Friday is the Rock’n & Reel’n series at Pineville Lake Park.

Find your inner yogi during a free morning yoga class at Fountain Park in Rock Hill on Saturday. Preregistration is required.

Families can pick up a free art kit at the Mint Museum Randolph this weekend. The kit includes artwork by local artist Rosalia Torres-Weiner and magic color-changing markers.

See local art and listen to live music at the Art Walk on Union festival on Saturday in downtown Concord.

Music fans can see two legendary performers this weekend. On Saturday, Willie Nelson will bring his Outlaw Music Festival with the Tedeschi Trucks and Los Lobos to PNC Music Pavilion, and LL Cool J will bring his F.O.R.C.E. Tour with The Roots and Juvenile to Spectrum Center.

Grab a bite from a food truck and listen to live music at the Rockin’ the Burg community concert series at Harrisburg Park on Saturday.

Bring your appetite to the Charlotte Jollof Festival at Free Range Brewing on Saturday.

Watch a free movie under the stars at Birkdale Village on Saturday. “The Princess and The Frog” will be shown in The Plaza.

Grab a blanket or chair and head to the historic Duke Mansion for its monthly Music in the Garden series on Sunday.

Have a doggone good time for a good cause at the 7th annual So You Think You Can Bark fundraiser at Halton Theater on Sunday. Tickets are free but donations are encouraged and support Stand for Animals, which underwrites the cost of medical care and procedures for those who can’t afford it.

Ready for a road trip? The 41st annual Historic Morganton Festival is happening on Friday and Saturday. There will be three stages of music and entertainment, games, rides, arts and crafts vendors, food and other festivities.

