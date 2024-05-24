Youth development group gets grant from city of Charlotte, Albemarle Corporation

CHARLOTTE — Tesha Boyd spent nearly a decade building the non-profit Promise Youth Development. It first emerged as a mentoring program for teenage girls but has since expanded to serving children throughout the region.

“We’re dealing with kids who don’t know who they are, no one has spoken into their lives about who they can become. No one has asked them what do they want to become,” Boyd said. “So we’ve been able to get down to the self-awareness piece. Who are you? Do you listen to the labels that people put on you, or can you define it?”

Her team is small but mighty. Through eight years, 100% of students who have taken part in the program graduated from high school on time.

She says the group’s lifeline often comes through sponsorships and fundraisers. Now, a new initiative by the city of Charlotte sponsored by Albemarle Corporation is helping Boyd help more students. The partnership awarded Promise Youth Development a $10,000 grant.

