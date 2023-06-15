YouTube pundit takes aim at Charlotte as ‘World Capital of Sprawl’

CHARLOTTE — Is Charlotte the “World Capital of Sprawl,” a seemingly hopeless tangle of car-centric development? Or a growing metropolis that’s thoughtfully creating dense, vibrant urban areas?

The answer — to both — is yes, according to Ray Delahanty, a planning and transportation pundit who runs a YouTube channel called CityNerd with roughly 167,000 subscribers.

After visiting Charlotte at the end of May as a panelist for the Strong Towns National Gathering, he gives his take on the Queen City in a 16-minute video posted to his channel.

Before embarking on a tour through neighborhoods like Optimist Park, NoDa, Plaza Midwood and South End, Delahanty paints a dismal picture of the city’s sprawl problem. But he found penty to like, too.

Read more here.

