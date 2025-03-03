Mexico makes case to avoid US tariffs as it awaits Trump's decision

MEXICO CITY — (AP) — Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum said Monday that her administration is waiting to see if U.S. President Donald Trump makes good on his threat to impose 25% tariffs on Mexican imports.

Her Cabinet secretaries for security and trade among others have been in constant communication with their U.S. counterparts and she said there was still the possibility she and Trump would speak Monday.

Trump had threatened to impose tariffs in February before suspending them at the last minute, when Mexico sent 10,000 National Guard troops to their shared border to crack down on drug trafficking and illegal immigration.

“It’s a decision that depends on the United States government, on the United States president,” Sheinbaum said. “So whatever his decision is, we will make our decisions and there is a plan and there is unity in Mexico.”

Mexico believes it has made a strong case.

The number of migrants arriving at the U.S. border is the lowest it has been in years.

Last week, Mexico sent 29 drug cartel figures, including the man involved in the 1985 killing of a DEA agent, to the United States.

Security forces have dismantled more than 100 synthetic drug labs in Sinaloa, and systematically weakened the two main factions of the cartel by the same name.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Sunday that Mexico had offered to match the tariffs the U.S. will impose on China.

“It’s very important that the people know that we have made a very important effort of coordination, of collaboration, but it depends on the United States,” Sheinbaum said. “We have to respond to this decision.”

