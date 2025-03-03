Middle East latest: 1 killed and 4 wounded in stabbing attack in Haifa, Israeli officials say

A man in his 60s was killed and four other people were wounded in a stabbing attack Monday in the northern Israeli city of Haifa, police said. Israeli authorities said the assailant was killed.

Police said they were treating the stabbing, which took place in a central transit hub, as a militant attack. A security guard and a civilian killed the attacker, who police said was an Arab citizen of Israel who had recently returned to Israel after some time abroad.

The attack took place as regional tensions are high surrounding the fate of the ceasefire in Gaza. The militant group Hamas praised the attack but stopped short of claiming responsibility for it.

___

Here's the latest:

Arab foreign ministers discuss Gaza plan to counter Trump's proposal

Arab foreign ministers are meeting in Cairo Monday for talks focusing on an Egyptian plan to rebuild the war-ravaged Gaza Strip that is meant to counter President Donald Trump’s proposal to transfer Palestinians out of the coastal enclave and take it over.

The ministers’ meeting comes ahead of an Arab summit Tuesday in Cairo which is meant to adopt the Egyptian plan, Egypt’s Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said.

The Egyptian plan would not remove the population from Gaza. It designates three zones within Gaza to relocate Palestinians during an initial six-month period. The zones will be equipped with mobile houses and shelters, with humanitarian aid streaming in.

The proposal also includes the establishment of an interim Palestinian administration that is not aligned with either Hamas or the Palestinian Authority, to run the strip and oversee the reconstruction efforts until a revamped PA, which administers parts of the occupied West Bank, takes over.

Netanyahu apologizes to freed Israeli hostage for taking so long to secure his release

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu apologized to a freed Israeli hostage for taking so long to secure his release, his office said Monday.

According to a statement from Netanyahu’s office, the Israeli leader told Eli Sharabi, who was released last month as part of a ceasefire with Hamas: “I am sorry that it took us so long. We fought hard to get you out.” They spoke Sunday.

A gaunt looking Sharabi was released after 16 months in captivity to discover that his wife and two teenage daughters were killed in Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023 attack.

Sharabi, who has spoken of the tough conditions in captivity, is set to meet with President Donald Trump in Washington on Tuesday. Netanyahu said the meeting was important and Sharabi responded, according to the statement, that perhaps “with joint efforts, we will bring this whole saga to an end.”

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.