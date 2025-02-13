More states mandate screenings for reading challenges in young kids

California will join 40 other states in screening kindergarten through second-grade students annually for reading difficulties, LA Post reports.

The Reading Difficulties Risk Screener Selection Panel approved screening instruments designed to identify students at risk for reading challenges, including dyslexia. Students who don't read at the grade level by third grade are more likely to miss school and face more difficulties in an academic setting, according to research.

"I know from my own challenges with dyslexia that when we help children read, we help them succeed. By finalizing the reading difficulties screening tools, we are taking an important step toward early, universal reading screenings for California's kids," Gov. Gavin Newsom said.

The Reading Difficulties Risk Screener Selection Panel completed its work ahead of the state's Dec. 31 deadline. The approved screening tools and related resources are now available for local educational agencies to review as they prepare for the 2025-26 school year implementation.

The screening program will coincide with the full implementation of universal transitional kindergarten in the 2025-26 school year, making all four-year-olds eligible for early education programs. The state's focus on early literacy intervention reflects research showing that identifying and addressing reading difficulties in early childhood can prevent long-term academic challenges. The longer it takes to diagnose a student with dyslexia, the more difficult it becomes.

The California Department of Education plans to support the screening program through its Literacy Roadmap, which will provide educators with guidance on evidence-based literacy instruction. The department will release grade-level modules throughout the 2024-25 school year.

The initiative is part of California's broader literacy strategy, which includes the recent deployment of more than 2,000 literacy coaches and reading specialists in high-needs schools across the state.

Other states like Arizona, Texas, and Florida already mandate screenings for dyslexia. As many as 15-20% of the U.S. population has some form of dyslexia, according to Sacred Heart University. Also, an estimated one in five people in the U.S. have a reading disability, like dyslexia, according to Edweek.

Dyslexia is recognized as a learning disability under the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. A student with dyslexia could qualify for special education or classroom accommodations through a 504 plan. It's important to note how not all students with dyslexia are automatically placed in special education classes.

"Early identification of reading difficulties is essential for providing the individualized support needed for long-term success in reading. By identifying potential issues when students are beginning school, we can mitigate more substantial issues later, ensure better educational outcomes, and support a love of learning for all students," she said.

The screening requirement stems from the 2023 Budget Act, which mandated annual screening for reading difficulties for kindergarten through second-grade students. State Board of Education President Linda Darling-Hammond emphasized the importance of early detection.