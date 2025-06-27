Most common languages spoken at home in Greater Charlotte and surrounding regions

Stacker compiled a list of the most common languages spoken at home in the Charlotte metro area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Languages are ranked by the percent of households that primarily speak the language at home according to 2025 estimates. Combined statistical areas are designated by the Office of Management and Budget and include multiple metropolitan and micropolitan areas in the same region.

(Stacker/Stacker)

that_shade // Shutterstock

#10. Gujarati

- 6,387 speakers (0.21% of population)

(Stacker/Stacker)

elxeneize // Shutterstock

#9. German

- 6,758 speakers (0.22% of population)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Noah Dolinsky // Shutterstock

#8. Hmong

- 7,971 speakers (0.26% of population)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Fitria Ramli // Shutterstock

#7. Arabic

- 8,042 speakers (0.26% of population)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Kriangkrai Thitimakorn // Shutterstock

#6. Hindi

- 9,558 speakers (0.31% of population)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#5. Chinese

- 10,240 speakers (0.33% of population)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Dong Nhat Huy // Shutterstock

#4. Vietnamese

- 10,744 speakers (0.35% of population)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Robert Ross // Shutterstock

#3. Telugu

- 11,049 speakers (0.36% of population)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Tupungato // Shutterstock

#2. French

- 11,910 speakers (0.38% of population)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#1. Spanish

- 275,036 speakers (8.88% of population)