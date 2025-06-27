Most common languages spoken at home in Greater Raleigh and surrounding regions

Stacker compiled a list of the most common languages spoken at home in the Raleigh metro area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Languages are ranked by the percent of households that primarily speak the language at home according to 2025 estimates. Combined statistical areas are designated by the Office of Management and Budget and include multiple metropolitan and micropolitan areas in the same region.

#10. German

- 5,820 speakers (0.27% of population)

#9. Indic Languages (e.g. Marathi)

- 5,903 speakers (0.27% of population)

#8. Gujarati

- 6,470 speakers (0.3% of population)

#7. Vietnamese

- 6,668 speakers (0.31% of population)

#6. French

- 9,582 speakers (0.44% of population)

#5. Hindi

- 9,991 speakers (0.46% of population)

#4. Telugu

- 10,062 speakers (0.47% of population)

#3. Arabic

- 11,918 speakers (0.55% of population)

#2. Chinese

- 19,523 speakers (0.91% of population)

#1. Spanish

- 212,802 speakers (9.88% of population)