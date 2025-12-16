Most expensive homes for sale in Asheville

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Asheville listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 66 N Deerhaven Ln, Asheville

- Price: $15,900,000

- 6 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 6 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 13,294

- Price per square foot: $1,196

- Lot size: 5.1 acres

- Days on market: 579 days (-$1,100,000 price reduction since listing)

- View listing on realtor.com

#2. 120 and 72 Fordbrook Rd, Asheville

- Price: $13,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,871

- Price per square foot: $6,948

- Lot size: 268.8 acres

- Days on market: 376 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#3. 234 Skycliff Dr, Asheville

- Price: $12,500,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 12,830

- Price per square foot: $974

- Lot size: 2.0 acres

- Days on market: 156 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#4. 436 Vanderbilt Rd, Asheville

- Price: $9,750,000

- 8 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 8,704

- Price per square foot: $1,120

- Lot size: 9.1 acres

- Days on market: 545 days (-$2,750,000 price reduction since listing)

- View listing on realtor.com

#5. 8 Fairway Pl, Asheville

- Price: $8,500,000

- 5 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 10,674

- Price per square foot: $796

- Lot size: 1.9 acres

- Days on market: 243 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#6. 268 Holly Arbor Ln, Asheville

- Price: $5,475,000

- 8 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 7,279

- Price per square foot: $752

- Lot size: 4.0 acres

- Days on market: 185 days (-$425,000 price reduction since listing)

- View listing on realtor.com

#7. 316 S Braeside Ct, Asheville

- Price: $4,995,000

- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 9,522

- Price per square foot: $524

- Lot size: 2.5 acres

- Days on market: 404 days (-$350,000 price reduction since listing)

- View listing on realtor.com

#8. 32 Brookline Dr, Asheville

- Price: $4,750,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 5,145

- Price per square foot: $923

- Lot size: 0.8 acres

- Days on market: 242 days (-$245,000 price reduction since listing)

- View listing on realtor.com

#9. 122 College-301 St Unit 201-202, Asheville

- Price: $4,600,000

- 7 bedrooms, 11 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 11,450

- Price per square foot: $401

- Lot size: 0.1 acres

- Days on market: 362 days (-$250,000 price reduction since listing)

- View listing on realtor.com

#10. 353 Retreat Ridge Way, Asheville

- Price: $4,500,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 3,436

- Price per square foot: $1,309

- Lot size: 0.5 acres

- Days on market: 67 days

- View listing on realtor.com