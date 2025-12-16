Most expensive homes for sale in Burlington, North Carolina

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Burlington, North Carolina listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 4152 Boyd Wright Rd, Burlington

- Price: $1,500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 4,210

- Price per square foot: $356

- Lot size: 4.2 acres

- Days on market: 162 days

#2. 4229 Limerick Dr, Burlington

- Price: $1,399,900

- 6 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,683

- Price per square foot: $298

- Lot size: 1.0 acres

- Days on market: 53 days

#3. 1326 Lochshire Dr, Burlington

- Price: $1,350,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 6,308

- Price per square foot: $214

- Lot size: 1.3 acres

- Days on market: 137 days (-$15,000 price reduction since listing)

#4. 1150 Lochshire Dr, Burlington

- Price: $1,195,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 4,183

- Price per square foot: $285

- Lot size: 0.3 acres

- Days on market: 127 days

#5. 833 Dunleigh Dr, Burlington

- Price: $1,150,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,031

- Price per square foot: $285

- Lot size: 0.3 acres

- Days on market: 231 days (-$50,000 price reduction since listing)

#6. 3991 Bellemont Mount Hermon Rd, Burlington

- Price: $1,145,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 3,697

- Price per square foot: $309

- Lot size: 5.0 acres

- Days on market: 275 days (-$25,000 price reduction since listing)

#7. 2915 Truitt Dr, Burlington

- Price: $1,050,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 4,144

- Price per square foot: $253

- Lot size: 0.6 acres

- Days on market: 24 days

#8. 1096 Crestwell Dr, Burlington

- Price: $925,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 4,178

- Price per square foot: $221

- Lot size: 0.4 acres

- Days on market: 61 days (-$25,000 price reduction since listing)

#9. 4109 Cheekpoint Pl, Burlington

- Price: $825,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,084

- Price per square foot: $202

- Lot size: 0.5 acres

- Days on market: 60 days

#10. 4104 Limerick Dr, Burlington

- Price: $800,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,275

- Price per square foot: $244

- Lot size: 0.3 acres

- Days on market: 97 days

