Most expensive homes for sale in Burlington, North Carolina

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Burlington, North Carolina listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.
#1. 4152 Boyd Wright Rd, Burlington
- Price: $1,500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,210
- Price per square foot: $356
- Lot size: 4.2 acres
- Days on market: 162 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#2. 4229 Limerick Dr, Burlington
- Price: $1,399,900
- 6 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,683
- Price per square foot: $298
- Lot size: 1.0 acres
- Days on market: 53 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#3. 1326 Lochshire Dr, Burlington
- Price: $1,350,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 6,308
- Price per square foot: $214
- Lot size: 1.3 acres
- Days on market: 137 days (-$15,000 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com
#4. 1150 Lochshire Dr, Burlington
- Price: $1,195,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,183
- Price per square foot: $285
- Lot size: 0.3 acres
- Days on market: 127 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#5. 833 Dunleigh Dr, Burlington
- Price: $1,150,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,031
- Price per square foot: $285
- Lot size: 0.3 acres
- Days on market: 231 days (-$50,000 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com
#6. 3991 Bellemont Mount Hermon Rd, Burlington
- Price: $1,145,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 3,697
- Price per square foot: $309
- Lot size: 5.0 acres
- Days on market: 275 days (-$25,000 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com
#7. 2915 Truitt Dr, Burlington
- Price: $1,050,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,144
- Price per square foot: $253
- Lot size: 0.6 acres
- Days on market: 24 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#8. 1096 Crestwell Dr, Burlington
- Price: $925,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,178
- Price per square foot: $221
- Lot size: 0.4 acres
- Days on market: 61 days (-$25,000 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com
#9. 4109 Cheekpoint Pl, Burlington
- Price: $825,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,084
- Price per square foot: $202
- Lot size: 0.5 acres
- Days on market: 60 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#10. 4104 Limerick Dr, Burlington
- Price: $800,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,275
- Price per square foot: $244
- Lot size: 0.3 acres
- Days on market: 97 days
- View listing on realtor.com