Most expensive homes for sale in Durham

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Durham listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.
#1. 483 Rosemont Dr, Durham
- Price: $8,450,000
- 5 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 3 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 15,675
- Price per square foot: $539
- Lot size: 12.5 acres
- Days on market: 95 days
#2. 16 Portofino Pl, Durham
- Price: $5,600,000
- 7 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 13,341
- Price per square foot: $419
- Lot size: 3.3 acres
- Days on market: 8 days
#3. 115 Morris St Apt 2205, Durham
- Price: $4,099,900
- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,329
- Price per square foot: $1,231
- Days on market: 71 days
#4. 400 W Main St Unit 2105, Durham
- Price: $3,419,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,454
- Price per square foot: $767
- Days on market: 1320 days
#5. 1415 Bivins St, Durham
- Price: $2,990,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,772
- Price per square foot: $626
- Lot size: 0.5 acres
- Days on market: 145 days
#6. 116 Carramore Ln, Durham
- Price: $2,875,000
- 5 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 6,520
- Price per square foot: $440
- Lot size: 1.6 acres
- Days on market: 48 days
#7. 4036 Nottaway Rd, Durham
- Price: $2,870,000
- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 6,034
- Price per square foot: $475
- Lot size: 1.0 acres
- Days on market: 109 days
#8. 504 Colvard Woods Way, Durham
- Price: $2,695,000
- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,474
- Price per square foot: $492
- Lot size: 0.5 acres
- Days on market: 425 days
#9. 132 Edward Booth Ln, Durham
- Price: $2,650,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,072
- Price per square foot: $522
- Lot size: 0.8 acres
- Days on market: 32 days
#10. 604 Dappled Pine Ave, Durham
- Price: $2,499,900
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 5,314
- Price per square foot: $470
- Lot size: 0.6 acres
- Days on market: 203 days (-$100,000 price reduction since listing)
