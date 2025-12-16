Most expensive homes for sale in Durham

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Durham listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 483 Rosemont Dr, Durham

- Price: $8,450,000

- 5 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 3 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 15,675

- Price per square foot: $539

- Lot size: 12.5 acres

- Days on market: 95 days

#2. 16 Portofino Pl, Durham

- Price: $5,600,000

- 7 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 13,341

- Price per square foot: $419

- Lot size: 3.3 acres

- Days on market: 8 days

#3. 115 Morris St Apt 2205, Durham

- Price: $4,099,900

- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,329

- Price per square foot: $1,231

- Days on market: 71 days

#4. 400 W Main St Unit 2105, Durham

- Price: $3,419,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 4,454

- Price per square foot: $767

- Days on market: 1320 days

#5. 1415 Bivins St, Durham

- Price: $2,990,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 4,772

- Price per square foot: $626

- Lot size: 0.5 acres

- Days on market: 145 days

#6. 116 Carramore Ln, Durham

- Price: $2,875,000

- 5 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 6,520

- Price per square foot: $440

- Lot size: 1.6 acres

- Days on market: 48 days

#7. 4036 Nottaway Rd, Durham

- Price: $2,870,000

- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 6,034

- Price per square foot: $475

- Lot size: 1.0 acres

- Days on market: 109 days

#8. 504 Colvard Woods Way, Durham

- Price: $2,695,000

- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,474

- Price per square foot: $492

- Lot size: 0.5 acres

- Days on market: 425 days

#9. 132 Edward Booth Ln, Durham

- Price: $2,650,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,072

- Price per square foot: $522

- Lot size: 0.8 acres

- Days on market: 32 days

#10. 604 Dappled Pine Ave, Durham

- Price: $2,499,900

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 5,314

- Price per square foot: $470

- Lot size: 0.6 acres

- Days on market: 203 days (-$100,000 price reduction since listing)

