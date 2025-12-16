Most expensive homes for sale in Goldsboro

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Goldsboro listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.
#1. 710 Lake Shore Dr, Goldsboro
- Price: $1,895,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,982
- Price per square foot: $380
- Lot size: 1.1 acres
- Days on market: 167 days (-$90,000 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com
#2. 105 Palmer Pl, Goldsboro
- Price: $1,200,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 7,187
- Price per square foot: $166
- Lot size: 0.7 acres
- Days on market: 160 days (-$50,000 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com
#3. 421 Dogwood Trl, Goldsboro
- Price: $1,190,000
- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,497
- Price per square foot: $264
- Lot size: 0.6 acres
- Days on market: 278 days (-$10,000 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com
#4. 618 Lake Shore Dr, Goldsboro
- Price: $1,185,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 5,906
- Price per square foot: $200
- Lot size: 0.9 acres
- Days on market: 227 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#5. 232 Mitchell Farm Rd, Goldsboro
- Price: $989,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 3,651
- Price per square foot: $270
- Lot size: 5.2 acres
- Days on market: 116 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#6. 672 Lake Wackena Rd, Goldsboro
- Price: $970,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,105
- Price per square foot: $190
- Lot size: 3.2 acres
- Days on market: 244 days (-$5,000 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com
#7. 443 Dogwood Trl, Goldsboro
- Price: $849,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 6,192
- Price per square foot: $137
- Lot size: 1.3 acres
- Days on market: 543 days (-$25,100 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com
#8. 610 Walnut Creek Dr, Goldsboro
- Price: $799,900
- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,304
- Price per square foot: $185
- Lot size: 0.9 acres
- Days on market: 189 days (-$75,100 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com
#9. 607 Lake Shore Dr, Goldsboro
- Price: $729,900
- 6 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 5,288
- Price per square foot: $138
- Lot size: 1.0 acres
- Days on market: 6 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#10. 704 Park Ave, Goldsboro
- Price: $719,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,786
- Price per square foot: $190
- Lot size: 0.6 acres
- Days on market: 160 days (-$30,000 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com