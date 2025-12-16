Most expensive homes for sale in Goldsboro

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Goldsboro listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 710 Lake Shore Dr, Goldsboro

- Price: $1,895,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 4,982

- Price per square foot: $380

- Lot size: 1.1 acres

- Days on market: 167 days (-$90,000 price reduction since listing)

#2. 105 Palmer Pl, Goldsboro

- Price: $1,200,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 7,187

- Price per square foot: $166

- Lot size: 0.7 acres

- Days on market: 160 days (-$50,000 price reduction since listing)

#3. 421 Dogwood Trl, Goldsboro

- Price: $1,190,000

- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 4,497

- Price per square foot: $264

- Lot size: 0.6 acres

- Days on market: 278 days (-$10,000 price reduction since listing)

#4. 618 Lake Shore Dr, Goldsboro

- Price: $1,185,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 5,906

- Price per square foot: $200

- Lot size: 0.9 acres

- Days on market: 227 days

#5. 232 Mitchell Farm Rd, Goldsboro

- Price: $989,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 3,651

- Price per square foot: $270

- Lot size: 5.2 acres

- Days on market: 116 days

#6. 672 Lake Wackena Rd, Goldsboro

- Price: $970,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,105

- Price per square foot: $190

- Lot size: 3.2 acres

- Days on market: 244 days (-$5,000 price reduction since listing)

#7. 443 Dogwood Trl, Goldsboro

- Price: $849,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 6,192

- Price per square foot: $137

- Lot size: 1.3 acres

- Days on market: 543 days (-$25,100 price reduction since listing)

#8. 610 Walnut Creek Dr, Goldsboro

- Price: $799,900

- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 4,304

- Price per square foot: $185

- Lot size: 0.9 acres

- Days on market: 189 days (-$75,100 price reduction since listing)

#9. 607 Lake Shore Dr, Goldsboro

- Price: $729,900

- 6 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 5,288

- Price per square foot: $138

- Lot size: 1.0 acres

- Days on market: 6 days

#10. 704 Park Ave, Goldsboro

- Price: $719,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,786

- Price per square foot: $190

- Lot size: 0.6 acres

- Days on market: 160 days (-$30,000 price reduction since listing)

