Most expensive homes for sale in Hickory

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Hickory listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 364 39th Avenue Dr NW, Hickory

- Price: $3,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,226

- Price per square foot: $574

- Lot size: 5.6 acres

- Days on market: 99 days

#2. 368 Players Ridge Rd, Hickory

- Price: $2,390,000

- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 3 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 7,433

- Price per square foot: $321

- Lot size: 0.8 acres

- Days on market: 111 days

#3. 4202 54th Ave NE, Hickory

- Price: $1,900,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,934

- Price per square foot: $385

- Lot size: 0.9 acres

- Days on market: 106 days (-$200,000 price reduction since listing)

#4. 271 44th Avenue Cir NW, Hickory

- Price: $1,700,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,493

- Price per square foot: $378

- Lot size: 0.5 acres

- Days on market: 15 days

#5. 5780 W NC 10 Hwy, Hickory

- Price: $1,650,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 5,083

- Price per square foot: $324

- Lot size: 18.9 acres

- Days on market: 167 days (-$100,000 price reduction since listing)

#6. 121 Pleasant Point Dr, Hickory

- Price: $1,400,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 4,160

- Price per square foot: $336

- Lot size: 0.7 acres

- Days on market: 10 days

#7. 476 44th Avenue Dr NW, Hickory

- Price: $1,350,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 3,410

- Price per square foot: $395

- Lot size: 0.5 acres

- Days on market: 25 days

#8. 806 37th Ave NW, Hickory

- Price: $1,269,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 4,996

- Price per square foot: $254

- Lot size: 0.4 acres

- Days on market: 172 days

#9. 668 Players Ridge Rd, Hickory

- Price: $1,250,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 5,366

- Price per square foot: $232

- Lot size: 0.3 acres

- Days on market: 75 days

#10. 4749 16th Street Dr NE, Hickory

- Price: $1,199,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 3,408

- Price per square foot: $351

- Lot size: 11.1 acres

- Days on market: 207 days (-$200,000 price reduction since listing)

