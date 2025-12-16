Most expensive homes for sale in Hickory

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Hickory listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.
#1. 364 39th Avenue Dr NW, Hickory
- Price: $3,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,226
- Price per square foot: $574
- Lot size: 5.6 acres
- Days on market: 99 days
#2. 368 Players Ridge Rd, Hickory
- Price: $2,390,000
- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 3 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 7,433
- Price per square foot: $321
- Lot size: 0.8 acres
- Days on market: 111 days
#3. 4202 54th Ave NE, Hickory
- Price: $1,900,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,934
- Price per square foot: $385
- Lot size: 0.9 acres
- Days on market: 106 days (-$200,000 price reduction since listing)
#4. 271 44th Avenue Cir NW, Hickory
- Price: $1,700,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,493
- Price per square foot: $378
- Lot size: 0.5 acres
- Days on market: 15 days
#5. 5780 W NC 10 Hwy, Hickory
- Price: $1,650,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 5,083
- Price per square foot: $324
- Lot size: 18.9 acres
- Days on market: 167 days (-$100,000 price reduction since listing)
#6. 121 Pleasant Point Dr, Hickory
- Price: $1,400,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,160
- Price per square foot: $336
- Lot size: 0.7 acres
- Days on market: 10 days
#7. 476 44th Avenue Dr NW, Hickory
- Price: $1,350,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 3,410
- Price per square foot: $395
- Lot size: 0.5 acres
- Days on market: 25 days
#8. 806 37th Ave NW, Hickory
- Price: $1,269,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,996
- Price per square foot: $254
- Lot size: 0.4 acres
- Days on market: 172 days
#9. 668 Players Ridge Rd, Hickory
- Price: $1,250,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 5,366
- Price per square foot: $232
- Lot size: 0.3 acres
- Days on market: 75 days
#10. 4749 16th Street Dr NE, Hickory
- Price: $1,199,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 3,408
- Price per square foot: $351
- Lot size: 11.1 acres
- Days on market: 207 days (-$200,000 price reduction since listing)
