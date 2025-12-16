Most expensive homes for sale in Rocky Mount

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Rocky Mount listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 2715 Motts Way, Rocky Mount

- Price: $1,620,600

- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,878

- Price per square foot: $563

- Lot size: 47.0 acres

- Days on market: 8 days

#2. 11 Canvasback Pt, Rocky Mount

- Price: $950,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 3,676

- Price per square foot: $258

- Lot size: 0.5 acres

- Days on market: 152 days

#3. 2325 S Halifax Rd, Rocky Mount

- Price: $850,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,266

- Price per square foot: $375

- Lot size: 0.5 acres

- Days on market: 116 days

#4. 3001 Greystone Dr, Rocky Mount

- Price: $785,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 4,936

- Price per square foot: $159

- Lot size: 0.8 acres

- Days on market: 12 days

#5. 7693 Briar Creek Rd, Rocky Mount

- Price: $779,000

- 3 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 3,984

- Price per square foot: $195

- Lot size: 0.9 acres

- Days on market: 83 days (-$1,000 price reduction since listing)

#6. 5494 Tar Island Dr, Rocky Mount

- Price: $765,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 3,595

- Price per square foot: $212

- Lot size: 0.9 acres

- Days on market: 123 days (-$10,000 price reduction since listing)

#7. 113 Whitby Ct, Rocky Mount

- Price: $738,500

- 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,727

- Price per square foot: $198

- Lot size: 1.1 acres

- Days on market: 61 days (-$10,000 price reduction since listing)

#8. 129 Steeple Chase Rd, Rocky Mount

- Price: $729,500

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,126

- Price per square foot: $176

- Lot size: 0.8 acres

- Days on market: 188 days (-$50,000 price reduction since listing)

#9. 7799 Briar Creek Rd, Rocky Mount

- Price: $650,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 2,750

- Price per square foot: $236

- Lot size: 0.9 acres

- Days on market: 103 days (-$25,000 price reduction since listing)

#10. 6000 Haywood Dr, Rocky Mount

- Price: $649,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,044

- Price per square foot: $317

- Lot size: 1.9 acres

- Days on market: 53 days (-$50,000 price reduction since listing)

