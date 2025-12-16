Most expensive homes for sale in Rocky Mount

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Rocky Mount listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.
#1. 2715 Motts Way, Rocky Mount
- Price: $1,620,600
- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,878
- Price per square foot: $563
- Lot size: 47.0 acres
- Days on market: 8 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#2. 11 Canvasback Pt, Rocky Mount
- Price: $950,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 3,676
- Price per square foot: $258
- Lot size: 0.5 acres
- Days on market: 152 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#3. 2325 S Halifax Rd, Rocky Mount
- Price: $850,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,266
- Price per square foot: $375
- Lot size: 0.5 acres
- Days on market: 116 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#4. 3001 Greystone Dr, Rocky Mount
- Price: $785,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,936
- Price per square foot: $159
- Lot size: 0.8 acres
- Days on market: 12 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#5. 7693 Briar Creek Rd, Rocky Mount
- Price: $779,000
- 3 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 3,984
- Price per square foot: $195
- Lot size: 0.9 acres
- Days on market: 83 days (-$1,000 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com
#6. 5494 Tar Island Dr, Rocky Mount
- Price: $765,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 3,595
- Price per square foot: $212
- Lot size: 0.9 acres
- Days on market: 123 days (-$10,000 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com
#7. 113 Whitby Ct, Rocky Mount
- Price: $738,500
- 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,727
- Price per square foot: $198
- Lot size: 1.1 acres
- Days on market: 61 days (-$10,000 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com
#8. 129 Steeple Chase Rd, Rocky Mount
- Price: $729,500
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,126
- Price per square foot: $176
- Lot size: 0.8 acres
- Days on market: 188 days (-$50,000 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com
#9. 7799 Briar Creek Rd, Rocky Mount
- Price: $650,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 2,750
- Price per square foot: $236
- Lot size: 0.9 acres
- Days on market: 103 days (-$25,000 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com
#10. 6000 Haywood Dr, Rocky Mount
- Price: $649,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,044
- Price per square foot: $317
- Lot size: 1.9 acres
- Days on market: 53 days (-$50,000 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com