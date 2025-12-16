Most expensive homes for sale in Winston-Salem

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Winston-Salem listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.
#1. 1067 E Kent Rd, Winston Salem
- Price: $6,500,000
- 6 bedrooms, 8 full bathrooms, 5 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 21,081
- Price per square foot: $308
- Lot size: 7.2 acres
- Days on market: 199 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#2. 762 Royal Jasmine Ct, Winston Salem
- Price: $1,931,681
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,541
- Price per square foot: $425
- Lot size: 0.4 acres
- Days on market: 43 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#3. 1817 Chanterelle Ct, Winston Salem
- Price: $1,899,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,408
- Price per square foot: $430
- Lot size: 0.5 acres
- Days on market: 79 days (-$50,980 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com
#4. 804 Royal Jasmine Ct, Winston Salem
- Price: $1,890,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,654
- Price per square foot: $406
- Lot size: 0.4 acres
- Days on market: 227 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#5. 540 N Stratford Rd, Winston Salem
- Price: $1,890,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 5,465
- Price per square foot: $345
- Lot size: 0.4 acres
- Days on market: 262 days (-$109,000 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com
#6. 1020 W Kent Rd, Winston Salem
- Price: $1,800,000
- 6 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 6,619
- Price per square foot: $271
- Lot size: 2.3 acres
- Days on market: 27 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#7. 101 N Avalon Rd, Winston Salem
- Price: $1,695,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,009
- Price per square foot: $422
- Lot size: 0.3 acres
- Days on market: 62 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#8. 4141 Shattalon Dr, Winston Salem
- Price: $1,649,000
- 4 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,900
- Price per square foot: $279
- Lot size: 6.8 acres
- Days on market: 133 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#9. 433 Brookberry Farm Cir, Winston Salem
- Price: $1,595,000
- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,930
- Price per square foot: $323
- Lot size: 0.4 acres
- Days on market: 193 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#10. 2990 Reynolds Sq, Winston Salem
- Price: $1,595,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 5,056
- Price per square foot: $315
- Lot size: 0.2 acres
- Days on market: 0:00:00
- View listing on realtor.com