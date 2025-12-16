Most expensive homes for sale in Winston-Salem

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Winston-Salem listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 1067 E Kent Rd, Winston Salem

- Price: $6,500,000

- 6 bedrooms, 8 full bathrooms, 5 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 21,081

- Price per square foot: $308

- Lot size: 7.2 acres

- Days on market: 199 days

#2. 762 Royal Jasmine Ct, Winston Salem

- Price: $1,931,681

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 4,541

- Price per square foot: $425

- Lot size: 0.4 acres

- Days on market: 43 days

#3. 1817 Chanterelle Ct, Winston Salem

- Price: $1,899,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 4,408

- Price per square foot: $430

- Lot size: 0.5 acres

- Days on market: 79 days (-$50,980 price reduction since listing)

#4. 804 Royal Jasmine Ct, Winston Salem

- Price: $1,890,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,654

- Price per square foot: $406

- Lot size: 0.4 acres

- Days on market: 227 days

#5. 540 N Stratford Rd, Winston Salem

- Price: $1,890,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 5,465

- Price per square foot: $345

- Lot size: 0.4 acres

- Days on market: 262 days (-$109,000 price reduction since listing)

#6. 1020 W Kent Rd, Winston Salem

- Price: $1,800,000

- 6 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 6,619

- Price per square foot: $271

- Lot size: 2.3 acres

- Days on market: 27 days

#7. 101 N Avalon Rd, Winston Salem

- Price: $1,695,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 4,009

- Price per square foot: $422

- Lot size: 0.3 acres

- Days on market: 62 days

#8. 4141 Shattalon Dr, Winston Salem

- Price: $1,649,000

- 4 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,900

- Price per square foot: $279

- Lot size: 6.8 acres

- Days on market: 133 days

#9. 433 Brookberry Farm Cir, Winston Salem

- Price: $1,595,000

- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 4,930

- Price per square foot: $323

- Lot size: 0.4 acres

- Days on market: 193 days

#10. 2990 Reynolds Sq, Winston Salem

- Price: $1,595,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 5,056

- Price per square foot: $315

- Lot size: 0.2 acres

- Days on market: 0:00:00

