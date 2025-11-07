The most expensive neighborhoods in Jacksonville, North Carolina

Homebuyers and sellers are navigating a slow and expensive housing market, with rising prices and stagnant demand keeping many on the sidelines. This comes amid rising economic uncertainty and growing wealth concentration. But luxury homes—multimillion-dollar estates, sleek penthouses, and one-of-a-kind custom builds—are still selling, even as most buyers pull back.

Most people can't afford high-end homes, although they're still fun to dream about. So, to highlight where luxury real estate is commanding the highest prices, Redfin analyzed the most expensive neighborhoods in the Jacksonville, North Carolina metro area—and showcased a few of the area's standout listings (when possible).

Note: Redfin's analysis focused on metro areas, meaning some neighborhoods fell within smaller nearby cities. Listings and data were gathered on October 15, 2025.

#1. Williamsburg Plantation (Jacksonville, NC)

Median sale price

: $327,000 |

Median days on market

: 18 days

206 Lansing Ct, Jacksonville, NC 28540

- List price: $337,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,074

- See 206 Lansing Ct, Jacksonville, NC 28540 on Redfin.com

#2. Downtown Jacksonville (Jacksonville, NC)

Median sale price

: $245,000 |

Median days on market

: 31 days

117 Spargo St, Jacksonville, NC 28540

- List price: $199,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 900

- See 117 Spargo St, Jacksonville, NC 28540 on Redfin.com

122 E Bayshore Blvd, Jacksonville, NC 28540

- List price: $250,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,184

- See 122 E Bayshore Blvd, Jacksonville, NC 28540 on Redfin.com

310 Woodland Dr, Jacksonville, NC 28540

- List price: $1,150,000

- Beds: 6 | Baths: 5.5 | Square feet: 5,300

- See 310 Woodland Dr, Jacksonville, NC 28540 on Redfin.com

415 Bordeaux St, Jacksonville, NC 28540

- List price: $335,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,401

- See 415 Bordeaux St, Jacksonville, NC 28540 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.