Movies and TV shows casting across the US

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now across the U.S., and which roles they're looking to fill.

'Documentary Reenactments'

- Project type: documentary series

- Roles:

--- Student (background extra, female, 18-20)

--- Test Proctor (lead, male, 30-35)

- Average hourly rate: $50

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

'A Quarter Past Midnight'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Newscaster (lead, 30-70)

--- Radicaux Member (day player, 25-50)

--- Pandora (day player, female, 25-50)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: New York City, New York; West Palm Beach, Florida

'Botoxic'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Kurt (supporting, male, 25-39)

--- Young Kathleen (day player, female, 18-30)

--- Young Rose (day player, female, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $26

- Casting locations: Goshen, New York; New York City, New York; Brooklyn, New York

'Fortune of Bay'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Isabella Kingsley (supporting, female, 20-30)

--- Mike Monroe (lead, male, 20-30)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Newport Beach, California; Los Angeles, California

'Young Behemoths'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Penny (lead, female, 23-30)

--- Party/Wedding Extras (background extra, 18-50)

--- Bennett " Ben 2" (supporting, male, non-binary, trans male, 30-40)

- Average hourly rate: $26

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

'Ember Roads'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Dylan (lead, male, 18-30)

--- Benji (supporting, female, male, 18-30)

--- Noah (supporting, male, 30-50)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

'Asylum'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Maya (supporting, female, 17-19)

--- Ethan (lead, male, 17-19)

--- Gideon (lead, male, 40-59)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Baltimore, Maryland

'Flox'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Nina (lead, female, 18-30)

--- Dali (lead, male, 20-30)

--- Director (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

'Untitled Design Show Pilot'

- Project type: reality tv

- Roles:

--- Jack's Assistant (supporting, 20-30)

--- Focus Group People (day player, 18-100)

--- Willo's Assistant (day player, 18-35)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

'America Lasting Impressions'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- LINDA (lead, female, 18-25)

--- MARY (lead, female, 13-16)

--- MIKE (lead, male, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $50

- Casting locations: La Grange, Kentucky; Beverly Hills, California

'Major Returning HBO Series, Background Talent'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- TikTok Party Guests (background extra, 18-40)

--- Seedy Gentlemen Club Patrons (background extra, 25-80)

--- Strippers (background extra, female, 18-35)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California; Burbank, California

'Vertical Interviews and Short Documentaries, Content Creators'

- Project type: documentary series

- Roles:

--- Content Creator (content creators & real people, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $43

- Casting locations: Charlotte, North Carolina; San Francisco, California; West Hollywood, California; Los Angeles, California; Atlanta, Georgia

'The Secrets of a Housewife'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Harrison Fisher (lead, male, 33-40)

--- Ella Suzanne (lead, female, 30-37)

--- Tristan Fisher (supporting, 15-18)

- Average hourly rate: $63

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

'Ed Rock'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Tiffany (lead, 18-27)

--- Kenny (supporting, 25-35)

--- Donnie (lead, male, 24-28)

- Average hourly rate: $62

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas; Dallas, Texas; San Francisco, California

'Open Air'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Young Joe (lead, 15-30)

--- Catherine (supporting, female, 30-40)

--- David (supporting, male, 30-40)

- Average hourly rate: $38

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

'America Down'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Liam or Lacey Davenport (supporting, 5-12)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California; White Plains, New York; Hartford, Connecticut; Nashville, Tennessee; New Haven, Connecticut

'Neighbors'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Ada (lead, female, 21-28)

--- Jacob (lead, male, 40-55)

--- Karen (lead, female, 35-55)

- Average hourly rate: $38

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

'Echo Point'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Rachel (Victim 1) (supporting, female, 20-40)

--- Axe Man (day player, male, 20-50)

--- William Miller (supporting, male, 40-60)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Jersey City, New Jersey; Scranton, Pennsylvania; Albany, New York; Newark, New Jersey; Allentown, Pennsylvania

'The Extinction Crew'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Kay (lead, female, 18-100)

--- Dualist (lead, male, 18-100)

--- Phil (lead, male, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

'Revenge Back to My Original Family'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Emma Walker (lead, female, 18-30)

--- Daniel Foster (lead, 24-35)

--- Chris Walker (supporting, male, 25-35)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.