Movies and TV shows casting in Asheville

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Asheville, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

'JJE (Judge Jury Executioner)'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Speaking Cop Roles (supporting, 18-100)

--- Caleb Zimmerman (supporting, male, 35-50)

--- Cops on Scene (background extra, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Asheville, North Carolina

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Untitled Feature Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Abigail (supporting, female, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Mary Ann (lead, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $125

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Painting the Lake'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Joni (lead, female, 20-35)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'The Naughty List'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Chase (lead, male, 15-17)

--- Charley (lead, female, 8-10)

- Average hourly rate: $29

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the short film here

'Aberth'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Joseph (lead, male, 20-30)

--- The Stranger (voiceover, 18-100)

--- Villager Mother (day player, female, 25-40)

- Average hourly rate: $15

- Casting locations: Athens, Georgia; Chattanooga, Tennessee; Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the short film here

'Behind Closed Doors'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Jesse (lead, male, 26-33)

--- Rose (lead, female, 26-33)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Charlotte, North Carolina; Greensboro, North Carolina; Columbia, South Carolina

- Learn more about the short film here

