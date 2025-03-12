Movies and TV shows casting in Charlotte

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Charlotte, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

'The Perfect Partner'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Eve-9 (Eve) (lead, female, 25-50)

--- Lyra-5 (lead, female, 25-40)

--- Sasha-X (lead, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Charlotte, North Carolina

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Masters of the Hunt'

- Project type: documentary series

- Roles:

--- Annie (lead, female, 18-30)

--- Elu (lead, female, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $41

- Casting locations: Charlotte, North Carolina

- Learn more about the documentary series here

'Ms. Pat Settles It'

- Project type: documentary series

- Roles:

--- Plaintiff or Defendant (content creators & real people, female, male, 18-70)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Charlotte, North Carolina

- Learn more about the documentary series here

'Hurt.'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Isaiah (lead, male, 12-18)

--- Young Isaiah (supporting, male, 6-8)

- Average hourly rate: $100

- Casting locations: Charlotte, North Carolina

- Learn more about the short film here

'Belle & Beau'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Beau (lead, 25-25)

--- Belle (lead, 21-21)

--- Dr. Knotweed (supporting, 50-60)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Charlotte, North Carolina

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Good-Man'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Mr. Goodman (lead, male, 35-55)

--- Henry Goodman (lead, male, 18-23)

--- John (day player, male, 55-75)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Charlotte, North Carolina

- Learn more about the short film here

'The Late Line'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Jonah (lead, male, 25-33)

--- Valerie (lead, female, 25-33)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Charlotte, North Carolina

- Learn more about the short film here

'The Promise'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Hailee (lead, female, 25-35)

- Average hourly rate: $10

- Casting locations: Charlotte, North Carolina

- Learn more about the short film here

'Spider-Man: Fallout,' Fan-Film'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Extras (background extra, 10-70)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the short film here

'The Girl With No Talent'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Charlotte (lead, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Mary Ann (lead, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $125

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Classical Musicians TV Pilot'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Piano Teacher #2 (lead, male, 30-40)

--- Professor Weinberg (supporting, male, 50-60)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: Raleigh, North Carolina; Durham, North Carolina

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Documentary Recreations'

- Project type: documentary

- Roles:

--- Siren (day player, female, 20-35)

--- Marine Biologist (day player, male, 25-45)

--- Knight (day player, female, 20-45)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Knoxville, Tennessee; Asheville, North Carolina

- Learn more about the documentary here

'P. K. & Sunshine'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Jay (supporting, male, 18-100)

--- Sunshine (lead, female, 18-25)

--- P. K. (lead, male, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Augusta, Georgia

- Learn more about the feature film here

