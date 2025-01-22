Movies and TV shows casting in Charlotte

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.
'Manhood?'
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- DaQuan Richards (supporting, male, 18-21)
--- Malik Gilliam (lead, male, 18-21)
- Average hourly rate: not available
- Casting locations: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Learn more about the short film here
'Shred'
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- SFX (crew)
- Average hourly rate: $25
- Casting locations: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Learn more about the feature film here
'Belle & Beau'
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Beau (lead, 25-25)
--- Belle (lead, 21-21)
--- Dr. Knotweed (supporting, 50-60)
- Average hourly rate: $31
- Casting locations: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Learn more about the feature film here
'Darkest Betrayal Of Love'
- Project type: scripted show
- Roles:
--- Nyla (lead, female, 18-40)
--- brooklyn (lead, 18-40)
--- Nesha (supporting, female, 18-50)
- Average hourly rate: not available
- Casting locations: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Learn more about the scripted show here
'The Mafia King'
- Project type: scripted show
- Roles:
--- Sara Lovell (lead, female, 20-28)
--- Jaxon Deverioux (lead, male, 30-40)
--- Antonio Marino (lead, male, 25-30)
- Average hourly rate: $50
- Casting locations: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Learn more about the scripted show here
'Closing Shift'
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Extras (background extra, 18-100)
--- Movie Lover (day player, male, 25-100)
--- The Son (supporting, male, 18-25)
- Average hourly rate: not available
- Casting locations: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Learn more about the short film here
'Untitled Webseries'
- Project type: scripted show
- Roles:
--- Matthew Erickson (supporting, male, 15-18)
- Average hourly rate: not available
- Casting locations: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Learn more about the scripted show here
'The Perfect Partner'
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Lyra-5 (lead, female, 25-40)
--- Eve-9 (Eve) (lead, female, 25-50)
--- Sasha-X (lead, female, 18-25)
- Average hourly rate: $30
- Casting locations: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Learn more about the feature film here
'JJE (Judge Jury Executioner)'
- Project type: scripted show
- Roles:
--- Speaking Cop Roles (supporting, 18-100)
--- Caleb Zimmerman (supporting, male, 35-50)
--- Cops on Scene (background extra, 18-100)
- Average hourly rate: not available
- Casting locations: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Learn more about the scripted show here
'I AM'
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Fatima (lead, female, 20-35)
- Average hourly rate: $50
- Casting locations: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Learn more about the short film here
'Untitled Feature Film'
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Abigail (supporting, female, 18-100)
- Average hourly rate: $25
- Casting locations: nationwide
- Learn more about the feature film here
'Spider-Man: Fallout,' Fan-Film'
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Extras (background extra, 10-70)
- Average hourly rate: not available
- Casting locations: nationwide
- Learn more about the short film here
'Lowball'
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Mary Ann (lead, 18-30)
- Average hourly rate: $125
- Casting locations: nationwide
- Learn more about the feature film here
'Indie-Film called The Scheme'
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Friend of other character role. (models, female, 18-40)
- Average hourly rate: $75
- Casting locations: Athens, Georgia
- Learn more about the short film here
'Aberth'
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Joseph (lead, male, 20-30)
--- The Stranger (voiceover, 18-100)
--- Villager Mother (day player, female, 25-40)
- Average hourly rate: $15
- Casting locations: Athens, Georgia
- Learn more about the short film here
'Beyond the Games'
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Benny (lead, male, 25-35)
--- Ashley (supporting, female, 25-35)
--- Officer Pete (supporting, male, 40-50)
- Average hourly rate: $12
- Casting locations: Athens, Georgia
- Learn more about the short film here
