Movies and TV shows casting in New Bern

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in New Bern, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

Canva

'Riddle of the Cyclops'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Kenny (lead, male, 25-35)

--- Beth (lead, female, 18-26)

--- Gary (lead, male, 45-65)

- Average hourly rate: $100

- Casting locations: New Bern, North Carolina

- Learn more about the scripted show here

Canva

'Spider-Man: Fallout,' Fan-Film'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Extras (background extra, 10-70)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the short film here

Canva

'Progeny,' Lead Roles - Nationwide Casting'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Tanner Keith (lead, male, 20-35)

- Average hourly rate: $37

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

Canva

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Mary Ann (lead, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

'Latibulum'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Guy (lead, male, 25-40)

--- Becca (lead, female, 25-40)

--- Bob (lead, male, 45-70)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: Winston-Salem, North Carolina

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Tone Deaf'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Ian (lead, male, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Raleigh, North Carolina

- Learn more about the short film here

Canva

'First Lades of Faith,' A DMS Studios Reality Show'

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Staff (crew)

--- First Lady (, female, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Norfolk, Virginia; Richmond, Virginia

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.