Movies and TV shows casting in Raleigh

'For The Birds'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Coco (supporting, female, 18-36)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: Raleigh, North Carolina

- Learn more about the short film here

'Tone Deaf'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Ian (lead, male, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Raleigh, North Carolina

- Learn more about the short film here

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Mary Ann (lead, 18-30)

--- Jenna (day player, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Dating'

- Project type: documentary

- Roles:

--- Documentary Participant (lead, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $50

- Casting locations: Columbia, South Carolina; Charlotte, North Carolina

- Learn more about the documentary here

'This Is My Body'

- Project type: documentary

- Roles:

--- Documentary Subject (lead, female, gender-nonconforming, non-binary, trans female, trans male, 21-100)

--- Intimacy Coordinator (crew)

--- Second Camera Op (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $100

- Casting locations: Richmond, Virginia

- Learn more about the documentary here

'A Date Story'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Storyteller (, male, 18-45)

- Average hourly rate: $100

- Casting locations: Richmond, Virginia

- Learn more about the scripted show here

