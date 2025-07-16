Movies and TV shows casting in Raleigh

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Raleigh, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

'Tone Deaf'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Ian (lead, male, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Raleigh, North Carolina

- Learn more about the short film here

'For The Birds'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Coco (supporting, female, 18-36)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: Raleigh, North Carolina

- Learn more about the short film here

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Ann (supporting, female, 20-35)

--- Jenna (day player, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Spiritual Wickedness in High Places'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Eleanor (lead, female, 18-100)

--- Deacon Robert (lead, male, 30-100)

--- Director of Photography (crew)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Norfolk, Virginia; Richmond, Virginia

- Learn more about the feature film here

'The Game' (Test Film)'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Samara (supporting, female, 10-13)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Charlotte, North Carolina

- Learn more about the short film here

'On Earth As It Is In Heaven'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Interviewee (day player, 35-55)

--- Newscaster (day player, 45-65)

--- Stunt Coordinator (day player, 40-60)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Wilmington, North Carolina; Greensboro, North Carolina; Charlotte, North Carolina

- Learn more about the feature film here

