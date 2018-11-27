Chinese president kicks off 4-country global tour in Spain

The Spanish prime minister's office says that China and Spain will sign eight intergovernmental agreements on Wednesday, including a deal to export on-the-bone legs of Iberian ham to China, and close to a dozen private business contracts.
Both countries will also update a strategic framework relationship established during the last visit to Spain of a Chinese state leader, 13 years ago.
Xi and China's first lady, Peng Liyuan, will also meet the Spanish royals in Madrid, before heading to Buenos Aires for the G-20 leaders' summit.
His tour ends Dec. 5, after stops in Panama and Portugal.
