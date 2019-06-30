Ellis says not 'arrogance' scoping out World Cup final hotel

The defending champions on Tuesday play England in Lyon, which is being used for both semifinals and the final.
American team staff went to the hotel while England was out at a practice session Sunday.
U.S. coach Jill Ellis says the hotel visit wasn't "arrogance" but "that's planning and preparation for our staff."
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}