  • EPL match delayed because of medical emergency

    BURNLEY, England (AP) - The start of the English Premier League game between Burnley and Newcastle has been delayed by 30 minutes because of a medical emergency.

    Britain's Press Association said referees' assessor, Eddie Wolstenholme, collapsed in the tunnel and was taken to hospital.

    The Premier League said in a tweet that he was in a conscious state.

    Kickoff in Monday's game will take place at 8:30 p.m. local time.

    Wolstenholme was formerly a Premier League referee who retired from officiating in 2003.

