Pope decries that "greed of a few" worsens poverty of others

Francis celebrated a Mass Sunday in St. Peter's Basilica dedicated to heightening awareness about poor people worldwide. He lamented that people aren't worried that income "gaps are increasing, that the greed of a few is adding to the poverty of many others."
Keeping a tradition of his papacy, Francis invited 1,500 indigent persons to dine with him at the Vatican after Mass, while another 1,500 will be treated to a separate lunch elsewhere in Rome.
Francis said faithful should ask themselves: "Do I, as a Christian, have at least one poor person as a friend?"
He has made paying attention to those living on society's margins a priority of his pontificate.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}