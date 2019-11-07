South Sudan rival leaders meet in Uganda for peace talks

The rival leaders have said they are not ready to form a coalition government on November 12, when Machar is supposed to return to Juba to again serve as Kiir's deputy as part of the peace agreement that ended the country's deadly civil war.
"The purpose of this visit is to have the parties agree to implement the agreement on time," said Uganda's Foreign Affairs Permanent Secretary, Patrick Mugoya.
When Mugoya was asked about the possibility of the two leaders agreeing to form a coalition government next week, he said: "I can't tell. But let's wait and see the results of the meeting."
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}