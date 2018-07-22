0 Here's the biggest news you missed this weekend

FBI believed Trump aide was recruited by Russians

The FBI told a secret federal surveillance court in 2016 that it believed Carter Page, a onetime foreign policy aide to President Donald Trump’s campaign, “has been collaborating and conspiring with the Russian government” in its efforts to interfere in the presidential election, according to a trove of documents made public late Saturday. The FBI released more than 400 pages of documents in response to lawsuits by USA TODAY and other media organizations. Trump on Sunday used the document release to criticize the Justice Department's handling of the Russia investigation, which he once again described in a tweet as a "witch hunt" against his administration. Page denied the assertions.

More: Trump's jab over a secret Cohen tape prompts a return poke from his ex-fixer's own lawyer

Duck boat tragedy shatters lives

Nine members of one family, a couple celebrating their 45th anniversary and a grandmother credited with saving her granddaughter's life are among the victims who died when a duck boat – an amphibious tour vessel – went down during a windy thunderstorm in Branson, Missouri on Thursday night. Of the 31 people aboard, 17 died. A private safety inspector says he warned the company nearly a year ago that a design flaw in some of the vehicles’ exhaust could cause them to sink in choppy water.

Trader Joe's standoff: Store manager dead, suspect in custody

A man who allegedly shot his grandmother and led police on a chase to a Trader Joe's supermarket where a woman was shot and killed has been arrested on suspicion of murder, authorities said Sunday. Gene Evin Atkins, 28, was being held Sunday morning on $2 million bail, Officer Drake Madison, a Los Angeles police spokesman, told The Associated Press. It wasn’t clear whether he had an attorney and a message left at a number listed for Atkins in public records wasn’t immediately returned. The Los Angeles County coroner also confirmed that the victim was Melyda Corado, 27. An autopsy is pending. Corado was a store manager, according to news reports.

Francesco Molinari wins British Open as Tiger Woods makes Sunday charge

Francesco Molinari has won the British Open capping a thrilling Sunday that saw Tiger Woods get himself in the hunt. Molinari's 2-under-par 69 earned him his first major championship. He finished at 8 under for 72 holes with a bogey-free round to win the Claret Jug by two shots. Four players tied for second at 6 under, including American Xander Schauffele, who played in the final group with Jordan Spieth. Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy and Kevin Kisner were also 6 under. Woods shot 71 and finished 5 under to tie for sixth.

Ohio State students allege sexual abuse by ex-team doctor

More than 100 former Ohio State students have come forward with sexual misconduct allegations against a former team doctor, the school announced Friday. Ohio State hired an outside firm to conduct an investigation into Richard Strauss after several former wrestlers earlier this year alleged they were subjected to sexual abuse or harassment. Strauss, who died by suicide in 2005, served in various roles in his 20 years at Ohio State, including more than a decade as a team doctor.

Alleged spy Maria Butina paid by Russian billionaire Konstantin Nikolaev

Maria Butina, the Russian citizen accused of attempting to infiltrate U.S. political organizations, received financial support from a Russian billionaire with ties to U.S. energy and technology firms, according to a Washington Post report Sunday. Butina, 29, was arrested last weekend and charged with trying to influence groups like the National Rifle Association. In April, Butina told the Senate Intelligence Committee that Konstantin Nikolaev, a Russian billionaire, provided funding for a guns right group she represented, according to the Post. A spokesman for Nikolaev told the Post that the businessman was in contact with Butina but declined to confirm whether he offered money.

For Prince George's birthday, a new portrait

Prince George of Cambridge, a future king currently living as a carefree tot in a royal palace, turned 5 years old on Sunday, giving British royal fans a chance to remember with fondness the day this much-wanted heir came into the world. And to celebrate the occasion, George's parents, Prince William and Duchess Kate of Cambridge, released his official birthday portrait Saturday. The picture was taken in the garden at Clarence House on July 9, following the christening of his baby brother, Prince Louis.

This is a compilation of stories from across USA TODAY.