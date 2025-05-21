15 ADPs to watch this summer: Are Drake Maye, Jordan Mason, Tet McMillan too low? | Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

Subscribe to Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens break down the must-watch ADPs for summer's fantasy football prep. From Drake Maye’s rushing upside, to Jordan Mason’s undervalued draft position and Ricky Pearsall quietly outperforming his ADP. We spotlight QBs, RBs and WRs poised to rise or fall. Don’t fall behind on these key trends.

(4:45) - QB ADPs to watch: Caleb Williams, Justin Fields, Dak Prescott, Drake Maye, Trevor Lawrence

(33:20) - RB ADPs to watch: Kenneth Walker, RJ Harvey, Tyrone Tracy Jr., Jordan Mason, Bhayshul Tuten

(51:45). - WR ADPs to watch: Bears WRs, 49ers WRs, Marvin Harrison Jr., Tet McMillan, Chris Godwin

