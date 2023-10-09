2023-24 Fantasy Basketball Draft Kit: Rankings, mocks, strategies and more

We're getting closer and closer to tip-off for the 2023-24 NBA season, which means we're in the heat of fantasy basketball draft season! And we want you to be as prepared as possible to build those eventual championship-winning squads, so here's our draft kit for the upcoming season.

The 2023-24 Yahoo Fantasy Basketball Draft Kit is being updated daily and we’ll continue to add new content here all the way up until the season tips off. So whether you’re playing fantasy basketball for the first time or a seasoned pro looking to add another title to your trophy case, our draft kit will provide all the rankings, position previews and more expert analysis you need to win.

Draft Rankings

It doesn't matter if you're playing in a category league or a points format, Nikola Jokić is the clear No. 1 player on draft boards. But who should follow the Nuggets superstar in drafts this season?

Rankings Tiers: PGs | SGs | SFs | PFs | Cs]

Positional Previews

We break down each position so you're ready to tackle every spot in your lineup.

Breakout Picks

Landing a breakout player in your draft is one of the keys to success.

Format-Specific Advice

Fantasy values can vary depending on the type of format your league uses. For example, Giannis Antetokounmpo is more valuable in points leagues where his struggles from the free-throw line don’t factor into his scoring.

Whether you're playing in a points or category league, we have you covered.

Draft Roundtables

Yahoo Fantasy's very own Dan Titus brings in some industry friends to tackle some hard-hitting draft topics.

Which non-first-round player could deliver first-round production?

More Expert Analysis

Seeking the bigger picture? Trying to take a microscopic approach? We've got you covered.