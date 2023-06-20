2023 NBA Draft intel: Portland's plan for No. 3 pick; latest first-round risers

NEW YORK — The 2023 NBA Draft is Thursday (8 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN), and there will be a lot of intel and speculation coming out the next few days as teams gear up for the big night. Victor Wembanyama is a lock for the No. 1 pick heading to the San Antonio Spurs, but there is still speculation as to what the Charlotte Hornets will do at No. 2, picking between Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller.

Here’s a breakdown of all the latest information heading into the draft.

(This page will be continually updated with the latest information and intel from around the league.)

Tuesday update

Portland most likely staying at No. 3 and keeping pick

Both Brandon Miller and Scoot Henderson met with Michael Jordan and the Hornets on Monday, prompting many to believe a decision has not been made yet as to which player they will draft with the second pick Thursday night.

Portland was thought to be shopping its No. 3 pick and taking phone calls, but two days outside of the draft, sources around the NBA told Yahoo Sports they expect Portland to take either Miller or Henderson with the third pick instead of entertaining any trades for a more established, veteran player and/or trade back in the lottery.

Both Henderson and Miller had strong workouts with the Trail Blazers leading up to the draft with Miller reportedly connecting on a high percentage of 3-point shots during drills.

Julian Phillips, Jaime Jaquez Jr. late first-round risers

Last year it was the Denver Nuggets who selected UCLA freshman Peyton Watson with the 30th pick after Watson's relatively quiet season, averaging just 3.3 points in 13 minutes per game. Established teams have flexibility toward the back end of the first round and can take a swing on a player who projects a lot of upside as an NBA wing.

Julian Phillips, a 6-foot-8 wing, averaged only 8.3 points during his one season at Tennessee but has great length and defensive versatility at the wing position. He tested well during the NBA Draft Combine and has been solid in pre-draft workouts for teams. Throughout the college season, Phillips has been a projected mid-second round pick but two days heading into the draft, his draft range is thought to be anywhere from 25-35 and could a player fans hear called before the end of the first round.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. is one of the most reliable forwards in this draft class and was the tough, glue guy for a very successful UCLA squad for four years. When looking at what Caleb Martin did for the Miami Heat's run to the NBA Finals, teams might be searching for a similar player in this draft class and Jaquez fits the mold. He has good size at 6-foot-7, 230 pounds, has a high basketball IQ and plays the right way. He could go as high as No. 20 to the Houston Rockets and it's doubtful he'll fall past the Charlotte Hornets at pick No. 27.