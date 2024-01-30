2024 Big 12 football schedule features two non-conference games between conference opponents

The 2024 Big 12 schedule will feature two games between Big 12 opponents that are officially non-conference games.

The upcoming season will be the first for the conference with 16 teams. Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah are joining the conference as Oklahoma and Texas head to the SEC. With the departures of the Longhorns and Sooners, half of the conference’s 16 members will be in either their first or second football season in the Big 12.

The official 2⃣0⃣2⃣4⃣ Big 12 football schedule 🗓️ pic.twitter.com/9NiF0hJsEy — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) January 30, 2024

The two non-conference games between conference opponents are in the first three weeks of the season. Baylor will visit Utah on Sept. 7 after the Utes played at the Bears in 2023 in a non-conference game. The game in Utah is part of a home-and-home series the two teams scheduled before the Pac-12 essentially dissolved in the summer of 2023.

Arizona will visit Kansas State a week later in Week 3 in a non-conference game. That game was also on the schedule before the Wildcats of Arizona joined the conference with the Wildcats of Kansas State.

It’s not a stretch to think that Arizona and Kansas State could meet twice over the course of the 2024 season. Both teams should enter the season ranked in the top 25 and will be among the favorites to win the conference. A rematch in the Big 12 title game is not out of the question.

Colorado’s first game back in the Big 12 is at home against Baylor on Sept. 21. The Buffaloes went 4-8 in Deion Sanders’ first season with the school and are back in the Big 12 after leaving the conference for the Pac-12 ahead of the 2011 season. The Buffs also draw Kansas State, Arizona, Texas Tech, Utah, Kansas and Oklahoma State in 2024. It’s one of the toughest schedules in the conference — and Colorado also opens the season with FCS powerhouse North Dakota State. That’s not a gimme by any means.