2024 New Hampshire primary: Full results

New Hampshire Republicans will hold the first primary election in the GOP’s presidential nomination process Tuesday.

It is the second step in the Republican Party's process of choosing a nominee for president after last week's Iowa caucuses, which former President Donald Trump won by a wide margin.

Trump is leading by a healthy margin in New Hampshire polls, but former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley has gained ground in recent months by appealing to the state's more moderate Republican-leaning voters. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who had been mired in third place in the Granite State, dropped out of the race Sunday and endorsed Trump.

Democrats have historically put Iowa and New Hampshire first and second in their nominating process. But for the 2024 election, the Democratic National Committee moved South Carolina’s Feb. 3 primary to the front of the line.

Nonetheless, New Hampshire Democrats will hold a primary Tuesday night even though President Biden chose not to put his name on the ballot and the national party says the primary will have no impact on the nomination.

Results from the Associated Press will be posted here throughout the night as they come in

