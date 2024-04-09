2024 NFL Draft primers: All 32 teams' needs, picks, best fits and more

We've made it past the NFL scouting combine. Free agency has opened and (mostly) petered out. That means draft needs are set.

So what does your team need? What picks does it have? Who are the best fits? What's the dream fantasy pick?

Find it all out right here.

AFC East

Buffalo Bills

The Bills traded Stefon Diggs and lost Gabe Davis in free agency. Needless to say, they need to upgrade their wide receiver room.

Miami Dolphins

Protecting Tua Tagovailoa along the offensive line and reloading the defense should be two of Miami's top priorities.

New England Patriots

It's all about quarterback at the top of the draft for the Patriots. Only issue is, two of their top choices might already be gone by pick No. 3.

New York Jets

The Jets are running it back with Aaron Rodgers, and there are a couple of key positions to address on what looks like a pretty strong roster.

AFC North

Baltimore Ravens

This is still one of the best teams in the AFC, but a return trip to the AFC title game may hinge on addressing a couple areas.

Cincinnati Bengals

If the Bengals want to return to AFC contention, their defense needs some upgrades in this draft.

Cleveland Browns

The Browns have a good roster with some needs to plug — and once again no first-round pick to do it with.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Regardless of who starts at quarterback in Pittsburgh, they'll need another receiver or two to throw the ball to.

AFC South

Houston Texans

In trading for Stefon Diggs, the Texans accelerated their push into contention. Here's how they can keep doing so on draft night.

Indianapolis Colts

Anthony Richardson looked worth building around in his limited action last season. Time for the Colts to do it.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Reclaiming the AFC South will require the Jaguars to upgrade on defense and along the offensive line.

Tennessee Titans

Protecting Will Levis has to be tops on Tennessee's to-do list, though there are other areas of need.

AFC West

Denver Broncos

The Broncos need a replacement for Russell Wilson. Question is, can they get one by standing pat at 12th overall?

Kansas City Chiefs

What do you get for the team that has everything? These areas can help the Chiefs' quest for an unprecedented Super Bowl three-peat.

Las Vegas Raiders

The priority is quarterback. That much is clear. The path toward getting one of the best ones this class, however, isn't.

Los Angeles Chargers

There's a lot to fix with the Chargers. Fortunately, they already have a pretty strong coach and quarterback pairing.

NFC East

Dallas Cowboys

There may be a handful of new faces around Dak Prescott in the Cowboys offense this "all-in" season.

New York Giants

There are a lot of needs for the Giants ... and if they consider quarterback one of them, then what do they do at No. 6?

Philadelphia Eagles

As much work as the defense needs in Philadelphia, don't forget there's a legend to replace on the offensive line.

Washington Commanders

The Commanders' new era truly begins with a premium quarterback pick. In some ways, the draft really begins here.

NFC North

Chicago Bears

All signs point to Caleb Williams going No. 1 overall. What Chicago does at No. 9 overall and with its remaining picks, though, will be intriguing.

Detroit Lions

The Lions are so close to a first-ever Super Bowl appearance. What could help push them over the hump this month?

Green Bay Packers

Green Bay has a young, talented roster already. Where are the reinforcements required?

Minnesota Vikings

It seems more and more likely the Vikings will trade up for their quarterback of the future. Just how high they can get remains to be seen.

NFC South

Atlanta Falcons

The defense needs plenty of attention, but the Falcons might find adding a first-round weapon for new quarterback Kirk Cousins too tempting to pass up.

Carolina Panthers

That lack of a first-round pick is really going to sting given the Panthers' spate of needs. Here's how they can make the most of their draft.

New Orleans Saints

The Saints' needs outweigh their ability to tackle them with their draft capital, but the trenches could use a good long look.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Bucs are bringing back most of the important pieces of their division champion, so they just need to bolster in a few key areas.

NFC West

Arizona Cardinals

Arizona could theoretically trade down for a big haul for the second draft in a row. Then again, pairing Marvin Harrison Jr. or another stud receiver with Kyler Murray is so tempting.

Los Angeles Rams

Barring developments, the Rams are set to make a first-round pick for the first time since 2016. Which is good, because their roster is already promising.

San Francisco 49ers

One of the league's best rosters still could stand for improvement at some spots. Here's where.

Seattle Seahawks

It's natural to think the Seahawks will revamp their defense under new head coach Mike Macdonald, but don't forget about a position group in need of upgrades on offense.