2024 Olympics: 10 of the best images from Day 5 of the Paris Games

Medal table | Olympic schedule |How to watch | Olympic news

The fifth full day of Olympics competition is now in the books, and it provided plenty of incredible images from all across the country.

Here's a look at some of the best shots captured from Wednesday's action at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Men's All-Around Final

Switzerland's Florian Langenegger finished in 16th in the men's all-around final on Wednesday. Japan's Shinnosuke Oka won gold in the event, ahead of China's Boheng Zhang and Ruoteng Xiao.

Djokovic into quarterfinals

Novak Djokovic beat Dominik Koepfer to reach the quarterfinals at Roland Garros on Wednesday.

Men's Basketball

LeBron James and Team USA rolled to a dominant win over South Sudan on Wednesday in their second group play game.

BMX Freestyle

Anthony Jeanjean won the bronze medal in the men's Cycling BMX Freestyle Park Final on Wednesday.

Women's 200m breaststroke

Thea Blomsterberg competed in the women's 200 meter breaststroke on Wednesday, though she failed to qualify for Thursday's final.

Boxing

China's Li Qian beat Hergie Bacyadan of the Philippines in their boxing match on Wednesday.

Fencing

France's Sebastien Patrice beat Iran's Mohammad Rahbari Koyakhi to win the bronze medal in the men's team sabre competition on Wednesday.

Triathlon finally starts

After a delay due to the conditions in the Seine River, the triathlon finally kicked off on Wednesday in Paris.

Windsurfing

The views from the windsurfing competition in southern France are incredible.