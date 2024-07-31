2024 Paris Olympics: Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcarazl into quarterfinals; Coco Gauff eliminated again

Medal table | Olympic schedule | Olympic news

Novak Djokovic is one step closer to claiming an Olympic gold medal, the one piece of hardware that has eluded him throughout his career. The Serbian defeated Germany's Dominik Koepfer 7-5, 6-3 on Wednesday to move on to the quarterfinals.

His next opponent will be Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas, and there's a little history between the two of them. They've played each other 13 times over the past six years, with Djokovic winning their last 10 matches for 11 wins overall to Tsitsipas' two. Their most famous match was in 2021 at the French Open finals, when Djokovic came roaring back from a 2-0 deficit and almost certain defeat to win the title.

But what about the Americans? Let's take a look at how they're doing as the Olympic tennis events enter the home stretch.

Taylor Fritz loses, Tommy Paul advances to quarterfinals

Fritz, the No. 12 ranked men's singles player in the world (and the No. 1 American), had looked fantastic through the first two rounds, but couldn't get past Lorenzo Musetti in Round 3. The Italian has been playing well lately (he made it to the semifinals at Wimbledon last month, where he lost to Djokovic), and was able to beat Fritz 6-4, 7-5 in straight sets.

There is still one American left in men's singles: No. 13 ranked Tommy Paul. He defeated France's Corentin Moutet in straight sets on Wednesday to move on to the quarterfinals, but his next opponent may be the immovable object that stops him in his tracks: Carlos Alcaraz. Spain's heir to Nadal (who also happens to be godlike on clay) won the French Open in June, then defeated Djokovic in the Wimbledon final just weeks later. Now he'll face Paul in the quarters at the Olympics after defeating Roman Safiullin 6-4, 6-2 on Wednesday. It'll take a lot for Paul to defeat Alcaraz, but we've seen stranger things at the Olympics.

Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula fall to Czech team in women's doubles

The duo of Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula was seeded No. 1 overall in women's doubles at the Olympics. Less than two months ago won their first Grand Slam doubles title at Roland Garros, where they played on Wednesday. But unlike at the French Open, Gauff and Pegula weren't able to triumph. They lost to Czech duo Karolina Muchova and Linda Noskova after splitting the first two sets 6-2, 4-6, then losing the tiebreak 5-10.

Gauff, who was eliminated in women's singles on Tuesday, now has just one more chance to win gold (or a medal of any color) at the Olympics. She and the recently-eliminated Taylor Fritz play against Canada in mixed doubles later on Wednesday.