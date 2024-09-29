2024 Presidents Cup: Schauffele nabs first singles win as U.S. nears victory yet again

The United States is on the cusp of yet another Presidents Cup, and Xander Schauffele set the pace early Sunday with a complete singles-match domination, 4&3, of former World No. 1 Jason Day at Royal Montreal Golf Club.

The United States entered the day with an 11-to-7 lead, thanks to a five-match Thursday sweep paired with a pair of 3-1 victories on Saturday. Needing four and a half points to claim the 2024 Cup, the Americans began dismantling the International team from the very first match.

Day took an early 1UP lead on Schauffele, but the two-time major winner roared back, tying the match on the fourth hole, then winning the next five straight to take a 5UP lead at the turn. After a bit of back-and-forth on the back nine, Schauffele won the match on the 15th hole. He finished the week with a record of 4-1-0, claiming four points for the United States side.

Coming into this year's competition, the United States had won 12 of the 14 competitions, with the Internationals winning one, in 1998. The teams tied in 2003. There should be talk about the future of this event, given the United States' overwhelming advantage, but for now, the United States' reign seems secure for at least another two years. The next Presidents Cup will be held in 2026 at Medinah Golf Club.