2025 Fantasy Baseball: MLB spring training storylines to keep an eye on

Our long national nightmare is over. MLB players are rolling into spring training by the minute, and we are just over a week from seeing the Cubs and Dodgers square off in the first Cactus League contest.

Spring storylines are as abundant as ever before. As a diehard baseball fan and dedicated fantasy manager, here are the storylines that will keep my attention in the coming weeks.

The Dodgers' star-studded roster

Whether you love them or hate them, there is no debating the fact that the Dodgers have lapped the field when it comes to creating headlines. Following up a World Series title by being the most aggressive team in free agency has led to an endless supply of storylines in Camelback Ranch.

All eyes will be on Roki Sasaki during his first spring training. The 23-year-old is ranked as the No. 1 prospect in baseball by MLB Pipeline, but before making a major draft investment, fantasy managers want to see him mow down a few major leaguers. Managers are also awaiting specific information from Dodgers management regarding the youngster's expected workload.

The Dodgers storylines don’t stop there. It will be a challenge to sort out late-inning roles from a loaded bullpen that includes Tanner Scott, Kirby Yates, Blake Treinen and Evan Phillips. And in the rotation, managers will want to determine the health statuses of Tyler Glasnow, Tony Gonsolin and Dustin May. The lineup is a little more settled, but there will still be attention on Hyeseong Kim for his rookie season.

Rookies are all the rage

Sasaki isn’t the only rookie who will warrant instant attention.

Jackson Jobe is vying for an Opening Day rotation spot with the Tigers and was the No. 1 pitching prospect until Sasaki arrived on the scene. Bubba Chandler of the Pirates is another rookie starter to watch this spring, as he may be ready to become Paul Skenes' sidekick as soon as Opening Day. Reds roster hopefuls Rhett Lowder and Chase Burns likely need an injury to open a rotation spot, but they could force Cincinnati’s hand. The same can be said for Quinn Mathews in St. Louis.

Boston will be a focal point for hitting prospects, as Roman Anthony (outfield) and Kristian Campbell (second base) try to force their way onto the Opening Day roster. Anthony has greater prospect status, but Campbell has a clearer path to playing time. In Washington, Dylan Crews should make the team after an unremarkable 31-game audition last year. Jordan Lawlar is knocking on the door for the D-backs, as are Jasson Dominguez for the Yankees and Matt Shaw for the Cubs. A few of the players listed above will be coveted fantasy assets in late March drafts, while others will show this spring that they need more seasoning.

Closer conundrums

Fantasy managers spend every spring monitoring ninth-inning situations for several teams, and this year will be no different.

The Royals could share chances with their two excellent options, Carlos Estévez and Lucas Erceg. The Giants could run with Ryan Walker or give former closer Camilo Doval a chance to reclaim the role. After missing all of 2024, Félix Bautista could jump to the top tier of draft options if he looks dominant during spring training.

Most observers expect the Brewers to use Trevor Megill to replace Devin Williams as their closer, but they have yet to tip their hand. There are also a few closers, including Alexis Díaz, Jordan Romano and David Bednar, who are coming off down years and could use a few scoreless innings this spring. And the ninth inning roles are fully in flux in Arizona, Detroit and Washington.

Position battles to monitor

In this era of large contracts, most starting jobs are claimed before spring training begins. But there are still a few competitions that will be waged this spring with possible fantasy implications.

— The Yankees have an embarrassment of riches in the rotation and will need to send Marcus Stroman or Clarke Schmidt to the bullpen. Schmidt is the better pitcher but also has more relief experience and less financial commitment.

— Even after trading away Jeffrey Springs, the Rays have so many starters that Drew Rasmussen may need to open the season in the bullpen. The veteran has an impressive lifetime 2.67 ERA as a starter and could use a strong spring to displace Zack Littell or Shane Baz.

— The Cubs added two veteran starters (Matthew Boyd, Colin Rea) during the offseason, which has blocked exciting youngster Ben Brown from a rotation spot. There remains a chance that Brown (20.3% K-BB) fares so well in spring training that he forces the team’s hand.

— The Brewers need to move either Joey Ortiz or Brice Turang to shortstop, which would free up a starting spot for either Oliver Dunn, Tyler Black or Caleb Durbin. The diminutive Durbin, who was acquired in the Devin Williams trade, has the speed and contact skills to be an immediate fantasy factor.

— Rays fans have long been waiting for Jonathan Aranda to contribute in the Majors. Standing in Aranda’s way for the DH job is veteran Eloy Jiménez, who struggles to stay healthy but is still just 29 years old and has plus power skills.

— The Reds have plenty of moving pieces for their lineup. Christian Encarnacion-Strand could bounce back from an injury-impacted year by claiming the 1B or DH job in spring training. Spencer Steer can start at 1B or LF, which creates uncertainty for corner outfielders Jake Fraley and Austin Hays. And after being acquired from L.A., Gavin Lux is hoping to carve out a regular role somewhere.

— The Cardinals have multiple jobs up for grabs. Fantasy managers would like to see speedster Victor Scott II win the centerfield job, but elite defender Michael Siani isn’t going down without a fight. Nolan Gorman is looking to bounce back from a down year, and his performance in spring training will dictate whether Brendan Donovan gets most of his playing time at second base or the outfield.