2025 NBA Draft scouting report: Darrion Williams, F, Texas Tech

By Kevin O&#39;Connor, Yahoo Sports
NCAA Drake Texas Tech Basketball Texas Tech forward Darrion Williams (5) gestures to the crowd during the second half against Drake in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Wichita, Kan. (AP Photo/Travis Heying) (Travis Heying/AP)
Summary: Williams is a broad-shouldered wing with the versatility to slide from point guard to power forward, always showing the ability to make a positive impact no matter what his team needs. A lack of top-end athleticism puts him in a role player bucket, but he brings more than enough winning qualities.

Comparisons: Grant Williams, Joe Ingles

Strengths

Shooting: Made 38.6% of his 3s through his junior season in college, showing equal success both off the catch and using one-dribble or two-dribble side-steps. He's not an elite high-volume shooter, but he's very good. And his 84.5% rate from the free throw line with soft midrange touch suggests his 3-point numbers could improve even more in the years to come.

Playmaking versatility: Texas Tech will use Williams as a ball-handler on one play, the next play he'll dribble into a handoff, and the next time down the floor he'll set an on-ball screen then pick-and-pop. Quick decision-maker who can whip passes seamlessly after attacking a closeout. With his wide frame and broad shoulders, he'll even get thrown into the post. But at the NBA level, that body will more likely be used as a screener to help execute plays or hunt mismatches.

Midrange scoring: Though it may not be a primary aspect of his offense in the NBA, it's a nice tool that he can dribble into pull-ups and hit turnaround jumpers out of the post.

Versatile defense: Texas Tech had him defend in different positions, sometimes as an on-ball perimeter guy, and other times defending bigs in drop coverage. At the NBA level, odds are these skills will be put into use as a reliable switch defender.

Concerns

Athleticism: He's a powerful at-rim finisher in college, but at his height he's a below-the-rim player. He's dunked only twice in the half court in three college seasons, per Synergy. He also appears a bit slow-footed moving laterally on defense at times, though he's been better in past seasons before an upper body injury hampered him as a junior.

